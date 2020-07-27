6 killed in road crashes in 2 dists





Our Cumilla correspondent reports, four people, including two siblings, were killed and 10 others were injured when a truck hit a human hauler on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway at Harindhara in Burichang upazila of Cumilla on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Billal Hossain Bhuiya, 35, son of Naninewaz, his sister Lipa Akter, 40, driver of the human hauler Amir Hossain, 18, son of Shafiqul Islam and his assistant Sajid, 15, son of Mohammad Ali of the upazila.

Mohammad Shaheen, additional superintendent of Cumilla Highway Police, said the accident took place around 11:15am.

"The Sylhet-bound salt-laden truck collided head-on with the human hauler, killing four people on the spot," he said, adding that the injured were taken to a local hospital.

In Rangpur, a man and his niece were killed in a road accident at Shothibari point on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in Mithapukur upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Lablu Miah, 35, and his niece Jui Akhter, 10, also a student of class three at Shothibari Kindergarten, of Baro Hazratpur Dublachari village under Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur.

"The accident occurred when a truck hit a motorcycle carrying the victims in the area this noon killing Jui on the spot and injuring her uncle critically," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mithapukur Police Station Md Jafar Ali Biswas said.

Police with the help of local people rescued the injured person and rushed him to the nearby Mithapukur Upazila Health Complex where the attending physicians declared him dead.

"A case was filed in this connection with Mithapukur Police Station," the OC said, adding that police seized the killer truck and hectic raids are on to nab the absconding driver and helper.















At least six people were killed and ten others were injured in separate road accidents in Cumilla and Rangpur districts on Sunday.Our Cumilla correspondent reports, four people, including two siblings, were killed and 10 others were injured when a truck hit a human hauler on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway at Harindhara in Burichang upazila of Cumilla on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Billal Hossain Bhuiya, 35, son of Naninewaz, his sister Lipa Akter, 40, driver of the human hauler Amir Hossain, 18, son of Shafiqul Islam and his assistant Sajid, 15, son of Mohammad Ali of the upazila.Mohammad Shaheen, additional superintendent of Cumilla Highway Police, said the accident took place around 11:15am."The Sylhet-bound salt-laden truck collided head-on with the human hauler, killing four people on the spot," he said, adding that the injured were taken to a local hospital.In Rangpur, a man and his niece were killed in a road accident at Shothibari point on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in Mithapukur upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Lablu Miah, 35, and his niece Jui Akhter, 10, also a student of class three at Shothibari Kindergarten, of Baro Hazratpur Dublachari village under Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur."The accident occurred when a truck hit a motorcycle carrying the victims in the area this noon killing Jui on the spot and injuring her uncle critically," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mithapukur Police Station Md Jafar Ali Biswas said.Police with the help of local people rescued the injured person and rushed him to the nearby Mithapukur Upazila Health Complex where the attending physicians declared him dead."A case was filed in this connection with Mithapukur Police Station," the OC said, adding that police seized the killer truck and hectic raids are on to nab the absconding driver and helper.