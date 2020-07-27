5 die with cold related problems

CUMILLA, July 26: Five people suffering from fever and cold-related problems, died at Comilla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

A total of 111 patients, including 33 Covid-19 patients, are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said its Assistant Director Dr Sajeda Khatun.

Besides, 14 people, including seven women, were undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital, she said.

According to the Civil Surgeon's office, 65 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 5,173. -UNB







