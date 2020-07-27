

PM’s handling of foreign envoys mustn’t be misread



Foreign media houses must realise the fact that in our soil, the Bangladesh Prime Minister calls the shots when it comes to which foreign envoy to meet and when. A foreign envoy of any country stationed in Bangladesh lost that 'unofficial privilege' for deciding an appointment with our head-of-state a long time ago.



However, THE HINDU news report also quoted the latest phone conversation between the Pakistan PM and Bangladesh PM to have taken place over a number of regional sensitive issues such as the Kashmir issue , NRC, CAA , bilateral ties - ultimately hinting at a growing Dhaka- Beijing ties.



Whether Dhaka would draw closer to Beijing or Delhi is Dhaka's decision. Apart from an agonizing past shared with Pakistan - India and China have both been our tried and tested allies. Despite the bitter rivalry growing by the hour between the latter two, foreign media houses must refrain from manipulating and misreading our diplomatic ties.



Superficially jumping to a conclusion that Dhaka has been growing closer to Beijing is not fair. Moreover, a part of the HINDU news report has specifically stated verbatim - "Growing differences with India were viewed as opportunity for groups that are aligned with Pakistan and Chinese interests in Dhaka. In this backdrop, Bangladesh-Pakistan diplomatic ties resumed earlier this year with the arrival of new Pakistan High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui in January. Mr Siddiqui secured a special meeting with Dr. Momen on July 1."



Having an exclusive meeting with the Bangladesh foreign minister for a newly arrived ambassador or high commissioner of any country is a part of a professional obligation from both ends.



Are we to assume that the newly arrived Pakistan envoy has completely changed the bilateral and regional diplomatic equations of Bangladesh in favour of Pakistan overnight? It would be irrational to think in this manner.



We are clearly aware of the fomenting regional geopolitical tensions, and simultaneously we have full faith in our government led under the astute leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Therefore, we expect all international media houses to refrain from distorting and twisting our PM's professional handling of foreign envoys in Dhaka, and especially of Indian and Pakistan envoys.











We are an independent and sovereign nation to decide what is best for us. Not to forget, not one but two Western envoys of USA and Canada had to depart Bangladesh without having a goodbye call on our Prime Minister about five years ago. The back-to-back incidents, however, hadn't resulted in the misinterpretation of the missed departing goodbye calls. Moreover, media houses of the two respective Western powers hadn't also indulged in giving speculative notions to the missed goodbye calls.



