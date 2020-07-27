Online business needs strict policies







The scope of online business is expanding day by day in Bangladesh as well. Its usefulness has also increased at the local level in the ongoing corona epidemic. Books, clothes, mobile phones and other electronics as well as daily necessities have now become regular products of online business.



The number of customers is also increasing day by day as they can get the required products at home by paying the price through mobile banking. But a class of unscrupulous clique has started a fraudulent trade in the name of online business by capitalizing on the simplicity and trust of the people. It has become a common practice to give low quality products by showing new and good quality products, to collect the advance price of the product through mobile banking and not to supply the product later.











On the other hand, it is difficult to bring fraudsters under the law because there is no approved business policy. Due to the deception of some dishonest traders, the faith of the common people is declining day by day. It is time for the appropriate authorities to take effective action on the above issues to enrich the economy through this new trend of business by protecting the rights of the consumers.



Abu Faruk,

