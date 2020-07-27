

Online shopping scam: A barrier to E-commerce



Many ordinary customers are falling prey to their scam in various ways by buying products with attractive advertisements and lucrative offers on online. In particular, not delivering the desired product as per the demand and even if it does the supply of low quality products is now happening frequently.



The amount of this fraud has increased even more during the Corona pandemic situation. When people are sitting their house due to lockdown to prevent corona infection and when it is not possible to go to the market to buy the necessary items- then people are becoming dependent on online shopping. Importantly, people depend on online shopping even though it charges extra money. But a class of fraudsters is weaving a net of fraud in the name of business by capitalizing on this demand of the people. The delivery of another product that is substandard or incompatible with the product is being happening. In a word, it is called 'large-scale stealing.'



Now it is seen that online shopping has also become popular through various pages or groups on Facebook. Many people have started online business by opening pages on their own initiative. But the question is about reliable sites!



Salman is a student of the Department of Economics at public university. While scrolling through the newsfeed on Facebook, he suddenly saw an ad for an e-commerce site. The name of the site is 'UR Fashion'. He orders the shirt of his choice. The price of this shirt was TK 1,100. As per their terms, he paid the money through bKash. Three days later, the product arrived at his courier address. Salman is very happy to receive the ordered shirt. But he was shocked when he opened the packet! The shirt which he ordered is not there. It fact it was a substandard or very low quality clothes. When the matter was brought to the notice of the person working in the courier service, he said, "Their job is to deliver the product.



They are not responsible for whether the product is genuine or counterfeit. Then Salman called the company from which he bought the product. At first they did not receive a call from his number. Later, when he told about the matter by calling from another number, they say that they will not change the product and will not return the money. Even after talking for a long time, there was no solution to the issue. Moreover, the employee of "UR fashion" cut off the conversation and used bad language with him.



Saiful Islam is another such victim. He saw an advertisement on Facebook and ordered 'iPhone-X' from an e-commerce site. Although he was supposed to get the product in two days, Saiful Islam finally got the product in seven days after calling them again and again. The money has already been paid through bKash. Mr Saiful came to the courier to receive his desire product. He opened the packet and saw a second hand set of Nokia-1100 model instead of iPhone-X. Instantly Siful became senseless. After a while, when he called the number from which he had ordered the iPhone, it was seen that their number was blocked. "

The rate of online shopping in the country is now higher than ever before. However, many people's experience is like Salman or Saiful Islam. And this is having an impact on the country's e-commerce. These deceitful activities are obstacles in the way of expanding digital market system and building a digital Bangladesh.



If a person is deceived after buying products by ordering online, he or she can sue under the country's consumer rights law. But the person must have certain evidence. But due to lack of publicity, not all the people of the country know about the process of this law and regulations. And for this, the concerned department has to take effective steps to make the people aware about the purchase of goods and to ensure the promotion of consumer rights law.



Moreover, the first thing that is required when shopping for products online is 'awareness'. A person should refrain from ordering in a hurry after seeing any attractive or tempting advertisement or offer. First of all, it is necessary to monitor whether there is any discrepancy between the name and address of the organization and the name and address of the owner. It is necessary to see if the trade license of the organization is valid. Many online companies also conduct business with trade licenses. You need to see if there is a copy of the trade license on the website and then its registration number.



If possible scan the QR code of the organization. If you are asked to pay a price to a bKash number, you have to verify the number by calling from multiple numbers. And if you are asked to deliver the product through courier service, you have to take care that the product is delivered specifically and the purchase receipt is given. And for this, the established organization and verified pages should be observed. Only then an order should be made. In case of buying any product, a person have to order the product from the website, pages which provide the product first and after receiving the specific product, the price can be paid directly to the sales representative.



Above all, we need to be aware in our online shopping. Moreover, the people or organizations who are deceiving people on online shopping should be identified and strict actions should be taken according to the prevailing law of the country. Only then the confidence of the people of our country will return to online shopping. Then we will be able to expand e-commerce and build a 'Digital Bangladesh'.

The writer is a student, Department of English, University of Chittagong

















