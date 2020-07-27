

On LDC graduation and middle income country status of BD



World Bank classifies countries of world into four groups such as low income countries (below us $ 1026), lower-middle income (range between us $ 1026-3995), upper-middle income (range US$ 3,996 - 12,375) and high income countries whose per capita GNI is more than $ 12,375. On the basis of that classification they assess credit worthiness of a country and provide concessional loan facilities to low income countries. Bangladesh reached its per capita income level US $ 1905 in 2019 by the vigorous initiatives of the present government led by the Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina.



However, such an income based classification doesn't always capture the overall development and position of income inequality of a country. Thus United Nations again has divided all countries into three groups such as least developed, developing and developed countries based on per capita gross national income, human assets index and economic vulnerability to external shocks. On the basis of fulfilling these three criteria Bangladesh also graduated from LDC in 2018. But UN will assess these criteria every three years for two consecutive terms. At least six years are needed for a country to graduate after it has met the criteria for the first time. According to this concept, Bangladesh will be validated for graduation in 2024 after 6 years from 2018.



The UN for the Committee for Development Policy (CDP) will assess the situation on gross national income, a human assets index (this looks at data that shows how well we are doing at keeping people healthy, and educated) and an economic vulnerability index (this looks at things that might have a negative impact on economic development such as natural disasters or a population that is growing too quickly) in 2021 again. Finally the CDP's recommendation needs to be endorsed by the UN Economic and Social Council and the General Assembly. The great benefit for LDC graduation is the good perception that remains high and for this foreign investment increases quickly. LDC graduation does not mean becoming a middle-income country. Several LDCs will have reached middle-income status years before graduating from the LDC category.



In case of the income classification as defined by WB, as long as a country meets the income threshold in a particular year for MIC, it will be identified as MIC. No authorization or validation is required for becoming MIC from anybody. If per capita income crossed US $ 1026, the country will automatically be classified as lower-middle income country which threshold Bangladesh crossed long before.



In the field of social development Bangladesh's achievements in the areas of primary schooling, gender parity in primary and secondary level education, lowering the under-five mortality rate and improvement in the human development index including an increase in life expectancy have minimized the distance of endorsement for LDC graduation.



However upgrading the existing facilities of human development index are the main key challenges for Bangladesh to remain as the country of graduated LDC. To remain MIC is not a problem as because our per capita GNI is increasing day by day.



But other inequalities such as assets and consumption inequality have become widened. Still there is a huge gap between income growth and human development index. The quality of education and healthcare services also remains a problem area in spite of per capita income increases. To make the domestic economy liveable, local economy has to create the scope for employment.



Becoming a MIC, there are some pitfalls such as the country will not get the concessional loans from development partners. The rate of interest against sanctioned loan may be higher and the repayment period will be shorter than what is offered to the low income country. Bangladesh has been getting preferential trade benefit, loans with low interest rate and has been enjoying the exemption of duties in exporting goods to USA and the other European countries. Accomplishment of a middle income country may be the result of losing the trade facilities and advantages provided by the developed country. But we must not be fearful for this, some readiness is important to minimize the shock and extract benefits.



As exports and remittance are the two most important sectors for Bangladesh to remain as a middle income country, so it has to include more products in export baskets. Diversification in the product list may find the new market in the international business to increase the foreign earnings.



This year natural disasters like cyclone, flood, COVID-19 pandemic have created trouble for our economy. Keeping status of LDC graduation and lower middle income country group by 2021 at the time of its golden jubilee, a long cherished vision of Bangladesh; we need various actions to accomplish.



Foreign Investors want a corruption free economy in Bangladesh. Thus attracting FDI, a clean image of national integrity system and vibrant anti-corruption measures need to be put in place.



Over the last one decade remittance and export earnings has financed much of Bangladesh's trade deficit, reducing the current account deficit. Even inflows of remittance are consistently higher than any other sources. Thus, to encourage the migrant workers and the garment's workers, various facilities like provident fund, housing loan, savings benefit schemes, attractive pension deposit scheme, superannuation fund, education loan for their children etc may be provided as incentives. Here case study of Philippine and Vietnam, Kerala in India may be examined for making provisions for them in Bangladesh.



Along with ready-made garments industries, more export oriented items such as processed food, dry fish, leather, medicine, and small technologies may be included in the export basket. Keeping in mind that we may not get GSP facilities for an indefinite period. Then we may face tough competition from China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and India in the apparel industry. The pharmaceutical, processed leather, footwear, some agricultural products may be considered for export market as well.



The appropriate policy may be opted for skill migration. During the era of globalization, brain drain concept has gone away. Now professionals of all sectors need to be allowed to apply for skill migration without any permission. Embassies/ High Commissions may be asked to bring requisitions for skilled migration from developed countries. All necessary measures can be taken to make our country as the destination Hub of the multinational manufacturing companies in Asia. Globally inter-linked sophisticated financial market, internationally recognized chain hotels need to be invited.



Innovative ideas for business may be encouraged to boost up domestic employment. High involvement of the private sector in building facilities for rural areas like hospital, clinic, training centre, vocational institutions, rural branches of the commercial banks need to be prioritized .



Dialogue with different countries may be continued for getting tax waiver for exports, soft loans, interest waiver, technology tie-ups etc. The state-owned enterprises that incur huge financial losses every year need to be given on PPP concept to make these organizations competitive, efficient and cost effective. Keeping the economy on wheel, alternatives are always there to deal.

The writer is a former senior secretary















Economy of Bangladesh steadily has been emerged as a manufacturing and services sector-led growth from traditional agriculture sector since 2009. The manufacturing sector that creates 13.7 per cent employment contributes 20 per cent of GDP. Bangladesh has been emerged as one of the low cost manufacturing countries in the world.World Bank classifies countries of world into four groups such as low income countries (below us $ 1026), lower-middle income (range between us $ 1026-3995), upper-middle income (range US$ 3,996 - 12,375) and high income countries whose per capita GNI is more than $ 12,375. On the basis of that classification they assess credit worthiness of a country and provide concessional loan facilities to low income countries. Bangladesh reached its per capita income level US $ 1905 in 2019 by the vigorous initiatives of the present government led by the Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina.However, such an income based classification doesn't always capture the overall development and position of income inequality of a country. Thus United Nations again has divided all countries into three groups such as least developed, developing and developed countries based on per capita gross national income, human assets index and economic vulnerability to external shocks. On the basis of fulfilling these three criteria Bangladesh also graduated from LDC in 2018. But UN will assess these criteria every three years for two consecutive terms. At least six years are needed for a country to graduate after it has met the criteria for the first time. According to this concept, Bangladesh will be validated for graduation in 2024 after 6 years from 2018.The UN for the Committee for Development Policy (CDP) will assess the situation on gross national income, a human assets index (this looks at data that shows how well we are doing at keeping people healthy, and educated) and an economic vulnerability index (this looks at things that might have a negative impact on economic development such as natural disasters or a population that is growing too quickly) in 2021 again. Finally the CDP's recommendation needs to be endorsed by the UN Economic and Social Council and the General Assembly. The great benefit for LDC graduation is the good perception that remains high and for this foreign investment increases quickly. LDC graduation does not mean becoming a middle-income country. Several LDCs will have reached middle-income status years before graduating from the LDC category.In case of the income classification as defined by WB, as long as a country meets the income threshold in a particular year for MIC, it will be identified as MIC. No authorization or validation is required for becoming MIC from anybody. If per capita income crossed US $ 1026, the country will automatically be classified as lower-middle income country which threshold Bangladesh crossed long before.In the field of social development Bangladesh's achievements in the areas of primary schooling, gender parity in primary and secondary level education, lowering the under-five mortality rate and improvement in the human development index including an increase in life expectancy have minimized the distance of endorsement for LDC graduation.However upgrading the existing facilities of human development index are the main key challenges for Bangladesh to remain as the country of graduated LDC. To remain MIC is not a problem as because our per capita GNI is increasing day by day.But other inequalities such as assets and consumption inequality have become widened. Still there is a huge gap between income growth and human development index. The quality of education and healthcare services also remains a problem area in spite of per capita income increases. To make the domestic economy liveable, local economy has to create the scope for employment.Becoming a MIC, there are some pitfalls such as the country will not get the concessional loans from development partners. The rate of interest against sanctioned loan may be higher and the repayment period will be shorter than what is offered to the low income country. Bangladesh has been getting preferential trade benefit, loans with low interest rate and has been enjoying the exemption of duties in exporting goods to USA and the other European countries. Accomplishment of a middle income country may be the result of losing the trade facilities and advantages provided by the developed country. But we must not be fearful for this, some readiness is important to minimize the shock and extract benefits.As exports and remittance are the two most important sectors for Bangladesh to remain as a middle income country, so it has to include more products in export baskets. Diversification in the product list may find the new market in the international business to increase the foreign earnings.This year natural disasters like cyclone, flood, COVID-19 pandemic have created trouble for our economy. Keeping status of LDC graduation and lower middle income country group by 2021 at the time of its golden jubilee, a long cherished vision of Bangladesh; we need various actions to accomplish.Foreign Investors want a corruption free economy in Bangladesh. Thus attracting FDI, a clean image of national integrity system and vibrant anti-corruption measures need to be put in place.Over the last one decade remittance and export earnings has financed much of Bangladesh's trade deficit, reducing the current account deficit. Even inflows of remittance are consistently higher than any other sources. Thus, to encourage the migrant workers and the garment's workers, various facilities like provident fund, housing loan, savings benefit schemes, attractive pension deposit scheme, superannuation fund, education loan for their children etc may be provided as incentives. Here case study of Philippine and Vietnam, Kerala in India may be examined for making provisions for them in Bangladesh.Along with ready-made garments industries, more export oriented items such as processed food, dry fish, leather, medicine, and small technologies may be included in the export basket. Keeping in mind that we may not get GSP facilities for an indefinite period. Then we may face tough competition from China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and India in the apparel industry. The pharmaceutical, processed leather, footwear, some agricultural products may be considered for export market as well.The appropriate policy may be opted for skill migration. During the era of globalization, brain drain concept has gone away. Now professionals of all sectors need to be allowed to apply for skill migration without any permission. Embassies/ High Commissions may be asked to bring requisitions for skilled migration from developed countries. All necessary measures can be taken to make our country as the destination Hub of the multinational manufacturing companies in Asia. Globally inter-linked sophisticated financial market, internationally recognized chain hotels need to be invited.Innovative ideas for business may be encouraged to boost up domestic employment. High involvement of the private sector in building facilities for rural areas like hospital, clinic, training centre, vocational institutions, rural branches of the commercial banks need to be prioritized .Dialogue with different countries may be continued for getting tax waiver for exports, soft loans, interest waiver, technology tie-ups etc. The state-owned enterprises that incur huge financial losses every year need to be given on PPP concept to make these organizations competitive, efficient and cost effective. Keeping the economy on wheel, alternatives are always there to deal.The writer is a former senior secretary