156 helpless people get allowances at Monohardi

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI, July 26: A total of 156 widows, elderly and handicapped people received allowances from Monohardi Municipality of the district on Sunday morning.

Municipality Mayor Mohammad Aminur Rashid Suzon distributed the allowances at a function held on his office premises.

The allowances include Tk 500 among each of 106 old people and widows, and Tk 750 among each of 50 handicapped people.

Besides, each of 75 pregnant mothers of the municipality is receiving Tk 9,600 annually.

At that time, Municipality Secretary Md Ismail Mia was also present.








