Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:22 AM
Home Countryside

Dhaka-Barishal waterway to be turned into a safe river route: Minister

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, July 26: State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, said the Dhaka-Barisal waterway problems will be solved soon, and it will be turned into a safe river route.
He said this to journalists while visiting Barishal River Port on Saturday.
He also said, "We have indentified the spots at Miarchar and Kaliganj where we are facing navigability problems. Earlier, we did not have good dredging capacity, but now we have 45 dredgers. However, many public representatives obstructed dredging activities fearing river erosion but there is no alternative to dredging for restoring navigability."
Later, the minister planted a tree sapling at the port.




Earlier, he visited Miarchar and Kaliganj areas where the launches plying on the Dhaka-Barisal route stopped recently.


« PreviousNext »

