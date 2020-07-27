Video
22 more contract corona in two districts

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

At least 22 more people including a union parishad (UP) chairman tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Pirojpur and Mymensingh, in three days.
PIROJPUR: Some 20 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 48 hours, taking the total virus cases to 617 here.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Hasanath Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Sunday.
Of the newly infected people, nine are in Sadar, six in Nesarabad, three in Nazirpur and two in Mathbaria upazilas.
A total of 3,455 samples were collected in the district, where 617 people tested positive for the virus.
So far, 313 people have been recovered from the virus while nine died of it in the district, the CS added.  
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Two more persons including a UP chairman tested positive for coronavirus in Gouripur Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 21 here.
Gouripur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Muhammad Rabiul Islam confirmed the information on Friday.
The newly infected persons are Maoha UP Chairman Ramij Uddin Swapan and Ripon Mia, driver of the upazila nirbahi officer.
Dr Rabiul said sample of these two persons were sent to Mymensingh PCR lab for test on Thursday. The result came in hand on Friday where both of them found positive for the virus.
They are now undergoing treatment at their respective homes.
A total of 413 samples were collected in the upazila till now.
So far, 14 people have been recovered from the virus while seven are in isolation, the official added.  


