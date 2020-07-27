Madrasa student electrocuted at Boda

BODA, PANCHAGARH, July 26: A madrasa student was electrocuted in Boda Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sohel Taj, 18, an eighth grader at Panidubi Dakhil Madrasa. He was the son of Abdul Qauder, a resident of Panidubi Village in the upazila.

Kajaldighi Union Parishad Chairman Alauddin Alal said Sohel came in contact with a live electric wire while tried to connect a bulb with an electric line at his home that left him critically injured.

He was taken to Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sohel Taj dead.







