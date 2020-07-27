Ten drown in six districts





ATRAI, NAOGAON: In two separate incidents, two couples of siblings drowned in Atrai Upazila of the district in two days.

Two siblings including a minor boy drowned in a canal in the upazila on Sunday noon.

The deceased were identified as Mst Ira Khatun, 16, daughter of Yunus Ali Mridha of Bhatghar Village in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi and a tenth grader at Singsara School and College, and her younger brother Euran Mridha, 8, a student of class two at Singsara Government Primary School.

Local sources said Euran fell into the canal at around 12pm while he was playing beside it. To save him, his elder sister Ira dived into the water, but both of them went missing there.

Later, locals rescued them and took them to Atrai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the siblings dead.

Earlier, in another incident, two minor siblings drowned in a pond in the upazila on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Halima, 2, and Habiba, 2, daughters of Motahar of Shuktigasa Village in the upazila.

Local sources said the two sisters drowned in a pond near their house while playing beside it in the afternoon.

Later, locals recovered the bodies from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai Police Station (PS) Md Moslem Uddin confirmed both of the incidents.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in flood water in Kulamua Kalaichar Village under Narayanpur Union in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Hanif, 2, son of Jahurul Islam of the same area.

Local sources said Abu Hanif drowned in flood water at the courtyard in the morning while he was playing beside it.

Later, the deceased's family members recovered his floating body.

Kochakata PS OC Mamun ar Rashid confirmed the incident.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Didarullah Village under Char Khalifa Union in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mihi, 1, daughter of Arshadul Islam of the same area.

Local sources said Mihi drowned in a pond nearby the house in the morning while her mother was busy with household work.

Later, the deceased's relatives found her floating body in the pond and took it to Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mihi dead.

Daulatkhan PS OC Md Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Two sisters including a minor girl drowned in a pond in Nayapara Village under Dakatiya Union in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Minha Akhter, 22, daughter of Abdul Hai of the same area, and her younger sister Sinha Akhter, 4.

Local sources said the sisters drowned in the pond nearby their house in the evening while they were playing beside it.

BRAHMANBARIA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Sharifa, 3, was the daughter of Sharif Mia, a resident of Purbo Para area in the upazila.

Local sources said Sharifa slipped into a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while her family members were unaware of it.

Later, locals found the floating body in the pond and recovered it.

DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Rahat Bin Mabil, 7, was the son of Bablu, a resident of Shaltimuradpur Village under Bhaduria Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rahat went to a pond nearby his house to take bath and drowned while his family members were unaware of it.

After searching, the family members found the floating body in the pond and recovered it.

Bhaduria Union Parishad Chairman Md Asman Jamil confirmed the incident.















