

River erosion takes serious turn in Madaripur

Besides, Madaripur town protection dam is also under erosion threat.

The affected areas by the erosion of the Arial Khan and the Padma rivers are: Charjanajat, Kathalbari, Sannasir Char, Bandarkhola, Boheratola and Nilukhi under Shibchar Upazila; Charnachna, Kalikapur, Farajirhat, Mahesherchar, Panchkhola, Kazirtek and Chilachar under Madaripur Sadar Upazila; Sahebrampur, Koyarea and Romjanpur under Kalkini Upazila, and Goalbathan under Rajoir Upazila.

Erosion by the Padma and the Arial Khan rivers devoured over 500 houses and three educational institutions in the district.

About 20,000 people have been marooned in four upazilas, and 3,000 people have taken shelter at 21 centres.

According to Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the rivers Padma and Arial Khan were flowing 60cm above danger mark during the last 24 hours on Friday. The water level in the Padma River increased by 5cm at Shibchar Upazila point, and the Arial Khan was flowing 6cm above danger mark.

The Padma River erosion has taken a serious turn at Bandarkhola, Kathalbari and Charjanajat areas under Shibchar Upazila.

The river has gobbled up a three-storey school building at Nuruddin Madborkandi in Shibchar Upazila on Thursday afternoon. Besides, one primary school, one community clinic and one union parishad office are also facing the erosion threat.

Locals said the SESDP Model High School building was devoured by the river about 4pm. They feared the whole school ground might be lost in the river.

The Arial Khan River has submerged low-lying Sannasir Char, Shiruail, Nilukhi and Baheratala areas.

Local administration dumped geo-bags on the Padma riverbanks to stop the erosion.

Shibchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Asaduzzaman said river erosion has turned severe in Bandarkhola area and they have shifted locals to shelter centres.

Local sources said, at least 200 families in Shibchar, Kalkini and Madaripur Sadar upazilas have become homeless in the last few days. The erosion has devoured many academic and religious institutions including croplands especially at Charjanajat, Khalbari Dattapara and Rahim Hazir Kandi unions under Shibchar Upazila.

Besides, inhabitants living on the riverbanks are in great panic and anxiety as their homesteads and agricultural lands might be devoured at any time.

The erosion-hit people, who have taken shelter on the flood control dam and other safer places, are passing their days amid hardship.

About 1,000 houses and thousands of acres of croplands have been damaged due to the recent erosion by the Arial Khan and the Palordi rivers. About 100 families in Kalkini Upazila have been rendered homeless.

Ex-Chairman of Sahebrampur Union Parishad (UP) Asaduzzaman Jamal Mollah said the government is yet to take any steps to rehabilitate the homeless people.

If the embankment is constructed on both sides of the Arial Khan River at Sahebrampur, the erosion might be prevented, said UP Members Al-Amin Bepary, Ruhul Amin, Babul Bepary and Bakaul Islam Badsha.

On the other hand, Madaripur town protection dam is under the threat of erosion since cracks have been found at some points. As a result, the town dwellers are passing their days and nights amid great panic. Especially, the house of former Public Prosecutor of Madaripur Md Ahsanul Haq Khan Tuku is likely to face erosion.

Besides, the embankment of Hajji Shariatullah Bridge on the Dhaka-Barisal Highway under Shibchar Upazila is also under threat.

More than 200 families have become homeless as the water level in the Kumar River increased in Rajoir Upazila.

BWDB Executive Engineer Partha Pratim Saha said the district town might be inundated if the water level continues to rise. Now, the flood protection dam is at risk.















