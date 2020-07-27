Relief items, safety equipment distributed





MYMENSINGH: VGF rice has been distributed among helpless families in Bhaluka and Haluaghat upazilas of the district in two days.

At least 4,324 families in Varadoba Union of Bhaluka Upazila in the district received 10kg of VGF rice each on Sunday morning on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Local Lawmaker Alhaj Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu was present as chief guest while Varadoba Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shah Alam Tarafdar presided over the programme.

Bhaluka Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masud Kamal and Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Rafiqul Islam Pintu, among others, were present during the distribution.

On the other hand, VGF rice distribution programme began in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Saturday.

At least 51,645 poor people of 12 unions and municipality in the upazila will get 516.450 metric tonnes of rice on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The distribution programme began in the morning and will continue till July 28.

Initially, at least 5,245 poor families of Sadar Union in the upazila received 10kg of VGF rice each on the day.

Upazila Cooperative Officer Kamrul Huda, Acting Chairman of Sadar UP Ekramul Hasan alias Khasru, Secretary Md Mokhlesur Rahman, and UP Members Jahangir and Manik, among others, were present during the distribution.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: VGF rice has been distributed among 3,081 poor families of Baraigram Municipality in the upazila of the district.

The municipal mayor distributed it on Sunday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, where each family received 10kg of VGF rice.

Ward Councilors Abu Jafar, Joynal Abedin Chandu and Lavli Khatun, Municipal Secretary Jalal Uddin and Freedom Fighter Abdus Sabur, among others, were present during the distribution.

NOAKHALI: VGF rice was distributed in every union under Companiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday, marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The rice was distributed from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's relief fund.

Each family received 10 kg rice.

Basurhat Municipal Mayor Abdul Kader Mirza distributed 46 metric ton of rice among 4,621 families at around 8am while Char Elahi UP Chairman Abdu Razzaq distributed 15 metric ton of rice among 1,545 families at around 10am.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Flood-affected people in Kalikapur Union of Manda Upazila in the district have received relief materials on Saturday.

About 200 families in Naltoir and Kalinagar villages received 10 kg rice, one kg potato and one kg salt each in the afternoon.

Kalikapur UP Chairman Professor Abdul Alim and the UP members were present during the distribution.

Twenty-four villages, out of 26, in the union were flooded, bringing the immense suffering to the inhabitants.

Abdul Alim said the government has initially distributed rice among 200 families. More relief goods will be distributed to more families in a few days.

Most of the villages in the union are now under water due to the flood. Hundreds of families have taken shelter on high roads, the UP chairman added.

RANGAMATI: Alumni of Government Commerce College Chattogram have provided 20 oxygen cylinders and other safety equipment for corona patients in the district.

They provided the medical safety equipment for patients, doctors, nurses and health workers working here during the corona pandemic.

Former Professor of Government Commerce College Chattogram Shambhunath Das handed over the medical supplies to District Civil Surgeon Dr Bipash Khisa.

These medical equipments included 20 oxygen cylinders, 50 pieces of N-95 masks, 25 boxes of gloves, 25 boxes of face mask, 25 pieces of oxygen mask-A, five pieces of oxygen mask-C, 10 pieces of oxygen stain, and 50 litres of hand sanitizer.

DINAJPUR: Distribution of rice among poor people under the VGF programme began in the municipality on Thursday.

Municipal Mayor Syed Jahangir Alam inaugurated the programme.

Under the programme, each 4,621 poor families in 12 wards of the municipality will receive 10kg of rice on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.





















Relief items including Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) rice and various safety equipment were distributed among people in six districts- Mymensingh, Natore, Noakhali, Naogaon, Rangamati and Dinajpur, in four days.MYMENSINGH: VGF rice has been distributed among helpless families in Bhaluka and Haluaghat upazilas of the district in two days.At least 4,324 families in Varadoba Union of Bhaluka Upazila in the district received 10kg of VGF rice each on Sunday morning on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.Local Lawmaker Alhaj Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu was present as chief guest while Varadoba Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shah Alam Tarafdar presided over the programme.Bhaluka Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masud Kamal and Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Rafiqul Islam Pintu, among others, were present during the distribution.On the other hand, VGF rice distribution programme began in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Saturday.At least 51,645 poor people of 12 unions and municipality in the upazila will get 516.450 metric tonnes of rice on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.The distribution programme began in the morning and will continue till July 28.Initially, at least 5,245 poor families of Sadar Union in the upazila received 10kg of VGF rice each on the day.Upazila Cooperative Officer Kamrul Huda, Acting Chairman of Sadar UP Ekramul Hasan alias Khasru, Secretary Md Mokhlesur Rahman, and UP Members Jahangir and Manik, among others, were present during the distribution.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: VGF rice has been distributed among 3,081 poor families of Baraigram Municipality in the upazila of the district.The municipal mayor distributed it on Sunday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, where each family received 10kg of VGF rice.Ward Councilors Abu Jafar, Joynal Abedin Chandu and Lavli Khatun, Municipal Secretary Jalal Uddin and Freedom Fighter Abdus Sabur, among others, were present during the distribution.NOAKHALI: VGF rice was distributed in every union under Companiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday, marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.The rice was distributed from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's relief fund.Each family received 10 kg rice.Basurhat Municipal Mayor Abdul Kader Mirza distributed 46 metric ton of rice among 4,621 families at around 8am while Char Elahi UP Chairman Abdu Razzaq distributed 15 metric ton of rice among 1,545 families at around 10am.MANDA, NAOGAON: Flood-affected people in Kalikapur Union of Manda Upazila in the district have received relief materials on Saturday.About 200 families in Naltoir and Kalinagar villages received 10 kg rice, one kg potato and one kg salt each in the afternoon.Kalikapur UP Chairman Professor Abdul Alim and the UP members were present during the distribution.Twenty-four villages, out of 26, in the union were flooded, bringing the immense suffering to the inhabitants.Abdul Alim said the government has initially distributed rice among 200 families. More relief goods will be distributed to more families in a few days.Most of the villages in the union are now under water due to the flood. Hundreds of families have taken shelter on high roads, the UP chairman added.RANGAMATI: Alumni of Government Commerce College Chattogram have provided 20 oxygen cylinders and other safety equipment for corona patients in the district.They provided the medical safety equipment for patients, doctors, nurses and health workers working here during the corona pandemic.Former Professor of Government Commerce College Chattogram Shambhunath Das handed over the medical supplies to District Civil Surgeon Dr Bipash Khisa.These medical equipments included 20 oxygen cylinders, 50 pieces of N-95 masks, 25 boxes of gloves, 25 boxes of face mask, 25 pieces of oxygen mask-A, five pieces of oxygen mask-C, 10 pieces of oxygen stain, and 50 litres of hand sanitizer.DINAJPUR: Distribution of rice among poor people under the VGF programme began in the municipality on Thursday.Municipal Mayor Syed Jahangir Alam inaugurated the programme.Under the programme, each 4,621 poor families in 12 wards of the municipality will receive 10kg of rice on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.