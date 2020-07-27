60 farm owners get fish fry, feed in Feni

FENI, July 26: To mark the ongoing National Fisheries Week-2020, a total of 60 fish farm owners got fish fry and feed in the district on Sunday.

At noon, each of 20 fish farm owners got five kg fish fry from the District Fish Hatchery at Mohipal.

At that time, District Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam, and Deputy Director of Fisheries Department Hizbul Bahar Bhuiyan were also present.

On the other hand, each of 40 fish farmers got 10 kg fish feed at a function held in Sadar Upazila Auditorium in the morning.

The function was attended, among others, by Sadar Upazila Chairman Abdur Rahman B.com, and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Sultana.







