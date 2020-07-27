Video
Monday, 27 July, 2020
Eight more die of coronavirus in Rajshahi Division

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July, 25: Eight more persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the total fatality cases to 155 here.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Saturday noon.
He said a total of 11,342 people have, so far, been infected with the virus in the division as 238 new cases detected in all eight districts here on Friday.
Of the newly infected people, 91 are in Rajshahi, 68 in Naogaon, 30 in Sirajganj, 26 in Bogra, 14 in Chapainawabganj, four in Pabna, three in Natore and two in Joypurhat districts.   So far, 5,637 people have been recovered from the virus in the division till Saturday morning, the official added.


