Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:21 AM
Another 56 cops to donate plasma

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

Cumilla SP Syed Nurul Islam greeted police members, who are ready to donate plasma to the Bangladesh Police blood bank, with flowers at local police lines on Saturday. photo: observer

CUMILLA, July 26: A total of 56 more corona-winning members of district police left local police lines for Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday to donate plasma to the Bangladesh Police blood bank.
Before this, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Cumilla Syed Nurul Islam addressed a meeting and greeted the police members with flowers.
At that time, Additional SP (Sadar A-Circle) Tanvir Salehin Emon, ASP of District Special Branch Azim-ul-Ahsan, ASP Nazmul Hasan, and District DIO-1 Md Main Uddin were also present.
The 56 police members comprise two inspectors, 12 sub-inspectors (SIs), 15 assistant SIs, and 27 constables.
On July 9 last, 26 policemen donated plasma.









