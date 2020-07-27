Video
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:21 AM
Lalpur farmers frustrated over low price of jute

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

NATORE, July 26: Jute farmers in Lalpur Upazila of the district are frustrated as they cannot sell their produce at fair price in the market.
Upazila agriculture office sources said this year's jute farming target was 5,920 hectares of land, but it was cultivated in 5,880 ha.
Now, jute season is going on in the villages. Farmers are now busy processing and marketing jute. But they are frustrated at the present market rate of jute. Last year the price was good. So they expected the same price this year.
Jute farmer Amzad Hossain of Delua Village said, last year the price of jute was good; so he cultivated it in two-bigha land this time spending Tk 30,000. He got 10 maunds of jute from per bigha of land.
He also said early rain and storm damaged jute in many fields. On the other hand, jute mills are closed. As a result, the price of jute is low in the market. The farmers will incur huge loss if they do not get fair price of jute.
Farmer Rustom Ali of Raipur Village said the jute yield was bad this time due to unfavourable weather. They spent huge money for its production and processing. Meanwhile, per maund jute is being sold at Tk 1,500 to 1,600 in the market which frustrated them.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Rafiqul Islam said, due to natural calamity and excess rainfall, some yield was damaged. Farmers can adjust this loss if they get fair price.









