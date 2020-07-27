Hurricane Hanna downgraded

HOUSTON, July 26: The first Atlantic hurricane of 2020 was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday after it swept into coronavirus-hit Texas, bringing heavy rain, storm surges and potentially life-threatening flash flooding.

The Category 1 storm was downgraded by the US National Hurricane Centre to a tropical storm at around 0600 GMT but it was still packing winds of around 70 miles (115 kilometres) per hour.

"Hanna is expected to produce heavy rains across portions of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. These rains will result in life-threatening flash flooding," and some river flooding, meteorologists said earlier.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or widespread damage. -AFP