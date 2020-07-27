Video
Monday, 27 July, 2020
African summit ends

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BAMAKO, July 26: West African leaders ended a day-long summit in Mali on Thursday without a deal to soothe the country's escalating political crisis.
Five of the region's leaders met Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and leaders of a protest movement clamouring for his resignation, as a long-running jihadist insurgency threatens to throw the country into chaos.
But the intervention failed to seal a deal and Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou -- at the talks along with the leaders of Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria -- said Western African bloc ECOWAS would hold a summit on Monday.
"Nothing has moved for the movement," said one of the protest leaders, imam Mahmoud Dicko, after holding talks with the presidents.
Earlier as the foreign leaders arrived on Thursday morning, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside the airport.    -AFP


