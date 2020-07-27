Saudi Hajj Virtual Press Office opens





MAKKAH, July 26: In the context of its exceptional coverage of Hajj 2020, the Saudi Ministry of Media has inaugurated an advanced digital service which meets all international and local media requirements, and ensures the best-in-class service to local and international media covering this year's Hajj season.The service will allow journalists to receive key files, materials and comments, respond to media inquiries, interview officials and stakeholders and attend and participate in live press conferences.The digital service, which will be available in Arabic and English under the name of Hajj Virtual Press Office will address the challenges of information acquisition and the international transmission of media materials.Through the platform, local and international journalists will be able to request exclusive services, such as high-quality pictures or custom-made videos, in addition to remote access to all other available services, including hosting officials or stakeholders for exclusive interviews and obtaining comments and responses to inquiries, journalists as well as the general public will also be able to view media content intended for the wider public.Hundreds of Saudi-based journalists, along with more than 2,500 international journalists registered with the Communication centre's database, will receive emails to register their names on the digital platform to benefit from the services of the Virtual Press Office , for which the Communication centre has dedicated a team of media professionals and international media relations officers to ensure that journalists have the best-in-class services. -Saudi Gazette