Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:20 AM
Modi recalls valour of soldiers in Kargil

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, July 26: Hailing the valour of the armed forces during the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to speak and act keeping in mind the morale of soldiers and asserted that wars are fought not just on borders but on many fronts within the country too.
In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, which coincided with the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the prime minister also hit out at Pakistan for the conflict and said Islamabad responded to New Delhi's hand of friendship by stabbing it in the back.
The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.
People must remember that their conduct and remarks should boost the morale and respect of soldiers, Modi said, urging everyone to do everything to further national unity.
Modi also spoke of the dangers of social media. At times, without paying heed to the essence, people encourage certain things on social media "that are detrimental to the country", he said.
And every citizen has to decide his or her role in that. We, too, should determine our roles, fully keeping in mind the soldiers fighting on the borders under the harshest of conditions," he said.
The prime minister's comments come as Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a standoff in Ladakh
Modi recalled the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Independence Day speech after the Kargil war and said it is relevant even today.
Referring to Independence Day celebrations this year, the prime minister said they come in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and would be very different.
Urging the youth to take a pledge of freedom from the pandemic this August 15, Modi said, "Take a resolve for a self reliant India, a resolve to learn and teach something new and a resolve to earnestly carry out our duties."
He also expressed solidarity with all those affected by floods and heavy rains across India.    -PTI


