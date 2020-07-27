UK defends Spanish quarantine move, travellers react with anger and worry





The move to take Spain off a safe-travel list was announced late on Saturday and took effect from midnight (2300 GMT on Saturday), leaving travellers with no time to dodge it or plan ahead.

Raab defended the imposition of the quarantine as a "real-time response" to a jump in Spanish coronavirus cases reported on Friday, the latest in a month-long resurgence in infections.

"We can't make apologies...we must be able to take swift, decisive action," he said on Sky News.

The opposition Labour Party's health policy chief, Jonathan Ashworth, slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government for its "frankly shambolic" handling of the measure, which has scuppered the plans of many would-be holidaymakers.

The move will also hit hard at the Spanish tourism sector just as it is starting to recover from months of coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions.

At Madrid's Barajas airport Emily Harrison, who was taking a flight to London and faced the prospect of having to self-isolate for two weeks.

"It's really bad because it's just come all of a sudden, it's not given very much time to prepare so everyone is now panicking," said Harrison, from Essex.

"We had a wedding to go to and we had plans to visit friends and family who we haven't seen in a very long time and now we are going to have to cancel all those plans, so it's really quite upsetting."

Spain had been on a list of countries that the British government had said were safe for travellers to visit - meaning tourists returning home would not have to go into quarantine.

But it has seen cases rise in the last few weeks, prompting most regions to impose rules for masks to be worn everywhere and, in several areas including Barcelona, calls for people to stay at home.

"We're quite frustrated by it to be honest, because it actually feels safer in Spain," British tourist Carolyne Lansell, said of the quarantine decision. She was flying to Ibiza from Madrid for a 10-day holiday before going home.









A Spanish Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Saturday evening that Spain "respects decisions of the United Kingdom" and was in touch with the authorities there. -REUTERS

