Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:20 AM
latest
Home Sports

Premier League braces for dramatic final day

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

LONDON, JULY 26: The Premier League's longest season is set for a dramatic finish on Sunday as Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester battle for Champions League places, with a desperate scrap to avoid relegation at the bottom.




At a time of year when Premier League clubs are usually jetting off for lucrative pre-season tours, the 2019/20 top-flight campaign will finally come to an end following a season extended by the three-month coronavirus delay. Much has already been decided in the English top-flight, which resumed in mid-June.
Liverpool have been presented with the Premier League trophy, second-placed Manchester City are guaranteed a Champions League spot and Norwich have been relegated.
But in a thrilling conclusion, top-four places, Europa League berths, relegation spots and the Golden Boot have to be settled in the final round of matches, all kicking off at 1500 GMT
The spotlight will be firmly on the King Power Stadium, where fifth-placed Leicester host third-placed Manchester United in what is effectively a shootout to qualify for the Champions League.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League braces for dramatic final day
Bartomeu has 'no doubt' Messi will stay at Barcelona
Conte dismisses Messi talk as 'fantasy football'
Premier League 2020/21 season to start on September 12
Mbappe doubtful for Champions League with ankle sprain
Xavi tests positive for COVID-19
Sarri urges Juve 'not to lose heads' as Serie A title within grasp
Lukaku double pulls Inter second behind Juventus in Serie A


Latest News
Man Utd beat Leicester to reach Champions League
Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Man City's Real Madrid clash
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Floods may be prolonged, govt ready to tackle any situation: PM
Islami Bank opens Sheikhpara Bazar sub-branch in Kushtia
6,822 people granted bail in three days
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushfiqur
Biman to resume flight to Kuwait from Aug 4
Bangladeshi burnt alive by miscreants in South Africa
Most Read News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Country's virus deaths near 3,000 with 54 causalities
Female physician with new born baby die of coronavirus
Shahed on 28-day, Masud on 21-day fresh remand
Mymensingh senior jail super dies of coronavirus
Ziauddin Bablu made JaPa secretary general
Cowhide price fixed Tk 35-40 per square foot
Hatred, enmity cause conflict in world: Momen
Siblings among 4 killed in Cumilla truck-leguna collision
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft