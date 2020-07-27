Premier League braces for dramatic final day













At a time of year when Premier League clubs are usually jetting off for lucrative pre-season tours, the 2019/20 top-flight campaign will finally come to an end following a season extended by the three-month coronavirus delay. Much has already been decided in the English top-flight, which resumed in mid-June.

Liverpool have been presented with the Premier League trophy, second-placed Manchester City are guaranteed a Champions League spot and Norwich have been relegated.

But in a thrilling conclusion, top-four places, Europa League berths, relegation spots and the Golden Boot have to be settled in the final round of matches, all kicking off at 1500 GMT

The spotlight will be firmly on the King Power Stadium, where fifth-placed Leicester host third-placed Manchester United in what is effectively a shootout to qualify for the Champions League. -AFP LONDON, JULY 26: The Premier League's longest season is set for a dramatic finish on Sunday as Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester battle for Champions League places, with a desperate scrap to avoid relegation at the bottom.At a time of year when Premier League clubs are usually jetting off for lucrative pre-season tours, the 2019/20 top-flight campaign will finally come to an end following a season extended by the three-month coronavirus delay. Much has already been decided in the English top-flight, which resumed in mid-June.Liverpool have been presented with the Premier League trophy, second-placed Manchester City are guaranteed a Champions League spot and Norwich have been relegated.But in a thrilling conclusion, top-four places, Europa League berths, relegation spots and the Golden Boot have to be settled in the final round of matches, all kicking off at 1500 GMTThe spotlight will be firmly on the King Power Stadium, where fifth-placed Leicester host third-placed Manchester United in what is effectively a shootout to qualify for the Champions League. -AFP