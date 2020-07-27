Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:19 AM
latest
Home Sports

Bartomeu has 'no doubt' Messi will stay at Barcelona

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and Lionel Messi

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and Lionel Messi

BARCELONA, JULY 26: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu repeated on Sunday that he had "no doubt" that Lionel Messi would sign a new contract but added that the coronavirus lockdown had reduced club revenue by 30 percent and would limit transfer activity.
"Messi has said many times that he wants to retire here and I have no doubt that he will re-sign," said Bartomeu in an interview published by Barcelona's sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo.
Messi's contract expires in June of 2021 and local radio station Cadena Ser reported at the start of July that the Argentine had broken off talks with the club.
Messi has had regular disagreements with the club's board.
He reacted publicly when sporting director Eric Abidal appeared to blame the players for the sacking of coach Ernesto Valverde in January.
He also led the fightback from the Barcelona players over a dispute with the board in March regarding pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Barcelona collapsed after La Liga resumed to drop to second as Real Madrid took the title and the 33-year-old Messi was one of those criticised.
On another long-running issue, the possibility that Neymar would return from Paris Saint-Germain, Bartomeu said he could only see the Brazilian arriving if the deal involved a player swop.
"Now we are making decisions and the players, if they do not come as part of a player exchange players, it is very difficult for them to come," Bartomeu said.
He said Barcelona had lost 200 million euros ($233 million) due to the coronavirus lockdown, which started in March, and will fall short of the target of 1,100 million euros under a five-year plan to next season. He estimated the club would fall 30 per cent short.
"Since March 14 we have hardly received one euro," said Bartomeu. "We have had to close the shops and the museum, there have been no ticket sales. We returned the part of season tickets for the matches that were not played."
He said that they were able to limit the damage because players accepted pay cuts and exploiting temporary rules allowing it to cut pay to employees.
"If anyone thinks that the pandemic does not affect Barca they are wrong. It affects the big European clubs. And Barca, which is the European club that makes most money, is the most affected," Bartomeu said. "Despite the reductions we will continue to be the leaders in revenue."
Bartomeu said another priority was persuading German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, whose contract expires in 2022, to sign a new deal "not only for his quality as a  goalkeeper but for his personality".
"He's a pillar of the dressing room and of the future," said Bartomeu. "At 28 he's one of the three best in the world."
He said he was less concerned about Uruguayan Luis Suarez, who is a free agent next year because "depending on the number of games he plays, the contract automatically renews for the 2021-22 season".
Bartomeu also said talks with Inter Milan over Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez were "at a standstill".     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League braces for dramatic final day
Bartomeu has 'no doubt' Messi will stay at Barcelona
Conte dismisses Messi talk as 'fantasy football'
Premier League 2020/21 season to start on September 12
Mbappe doubtful for Champions League with ankle sprain
Xavi tests positive for COVID-19
Sarri urges Juve 'not to lose heads' as Serie A title within grasp
Lukaku double pulls Inter second behind Juventus in Serie A


Latest News
Man Utd beat Leicester to reach Champions League
Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Man City's Real Madrid clash
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Floods may be prolonged, govt ready to tackle any situation: PM
Islami Bank opens Sheikhpara Bazar sub-branch in Kushtia
6,822 people granted bail in three days
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushfiqur
Biman to resume flight to Kuwait from Aug 4
Bangladeshi burnt alive by miscreants in South Africa
Most Read News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Country's virus deaths near 3,000 with 54 causalities
Female physician with new born baby die of coronavirus
Shahed on 28-day, Masud on 21-day fresh remand
Mymensingh senior jail super dies of coronavirus
Ziauddin Bablu made JaPa secretary general
Cowhide price fixed Tk 35-40 per square foot
Hatred, enmity cause conflict in world: Momen
Siblings among 4 killed in Cumilla truck-leguna collision
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft