Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:19 AM
latest
Home Sports

Mbappe doubtful for Champions League with ankle sprain

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts after an injury during the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) on July 24, 2020, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts after an injury during the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) on July 24, 2020, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

PARIS, JULY 26: Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for the Champions League after suffering a serious ankle injury in the French Cup final, the French champions announced on Saturday.
Mbappe hobbled off in the first half of Friday's game after a dreadful tackle by Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin.
And after tests PSG revealed that their 21-year-old star had "a sprained right ankle with significant ligament damage".
The news is a major blow for PSG with Mbappe out of next Friday's French League Cup final and unlikely to be fit in time for next month's Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in Lisbon.
He received lengthy treatment but was eventually substituted after the tackle which earned Perrin a red card.
"Everyone is worried. Everyone who saw the foul is worried. Of course I'm worried," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel after his team's 1-0 win.
"It did crack a bit for sure," Mbappe was heard on camera telling French President Emmanuel Macron who was attending the first competitive game in France since the coronavirus lockdown.
PSG face Lyon in the French League Cup final before resuming their European campaign in a straight knockout tournament at the Estadio da Luz on August 12.
Mbappe's misfortune revived memories of the injuries that forced Neymar, scorer of Friday's decisive goal, to miss Champions League last-16 ties in both 2018 and 2019.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League braces for dramatic final day
Bartomeu has 'no doubt' Messi will stay at Barcelona
Conte dismisses Messi talk as 'fantasy football'
Premier League 2020/21 season to start on September 12
Mbappe doubtful for Champions League with ankle sprain
Xavi tests positive for COVID-19
Sarri urges Juve 'not to lose heads' as Serie A title within grasp
Lukaku double pulls Inter second behind Juventus in Serie A


Latest News
Man Utd beat Leicester to reach Champions League
Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Man City's Real Madrid clash
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Floods may be prolonged, govt ready to tackle any situation: PM
Islami Bank opens Sheikhpara Bazar sub-branch in Kushtia
6,822 people granted bail in three days
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushfiqur
Biman to resume flight to Kuwait from Aug 4
Bangladeshi burnt alive by miscreants in South Africa
Most Read News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Country's virus deaths near 3,000 with 54 causalities
Female physician with new born baby die of coronavirus
Shahed on 28-day, Masud on 21-day fresh remand
Mymensingh senior jail super dies of coronavirus
Ziauddin Bablu made JaPa secretary general
Cowhide price fixed Tk 35-40 per square foot
Hatred, enmity cause conflict in world: Momen
Siblings among 4 killed in Cumilla truck-leguna collision
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft