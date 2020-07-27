Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:19 AM
latest
Home Sports

Xavi tests positive for COVID-19

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Xavi tests positive for COVID-19

Xavi tests positive for COVID-19

DOHA, JULY 26: Former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for coronavirus, his Qatari club Al-Sadd said on Saturday, adding he would miss their league restart fixture against Al-Khor.
Xavi, 40, recently quashed rumours that he was preparing to move back to Barcelona and signed on for another season at the helm of the Qatari top-flight side.
"A few days ago, following the Qatar Stars League protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test," Xavi said in a post on Al-Sadd's twitter account.
"Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work."
Almost 4 percent of Qatar's 2.75 million people have had coronavirus, with 108,638 cases reported since the start of the pandemic giving the tiny Gulf state one of the highest per capita total infection rates.
However the Gas-rich country has reported just 164 deaths meaning it has one of the world's lowest virus death rates and 105,420 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to official statistics.
"Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition," added Xavi referring to Al-Sadd's clash against rivals Al-Khor due to get underway at 1600 GMT Saturday.
It is Al-Sadd's first outing since the Qatari league was suspended in March to stem the spread of the virus.
Al-Sadd reserves coach David Prats would deputise, he said.      -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League braces for dramatic final day
Bartomeu has 'no doubt' Messi will stay at Barcelona
Conte dismisses Messi talk as 'fantasy football'
Premier League 2020/21 season to start on September 12
Mbappe doubtful for Champions League with ankle sprain
Xavi tests positive for COVID-19
Sarri urges Juve 'not to lose heads' as Serie A title within grasp
Lukaku double pulls Inter second behind Juventus in Serie A


Latest News
Man Utd beat Leicester to reach Champions League
Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Man City's Real Madrid clash
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Floods may be prolonged, govt ready to tackle any situation: PM
Islami Bank opens Sheikhpara Bazar sub-branch in Kushtia
6,822 people granted bail in three days
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushfiqur
Biman to resume flight to Kuwait from Aug 4
Bangladeshi burnt alive by miscreants in South Africa
Most Read News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Country's virus deaths near 3,000 with 54 causalities
Female physician with new born baby die of coronavirus
Shahed on 28-day, Masud on 21-day fresh remand
Mymensingh senior jail super dies of coronavirus
Ziauddin Bablu made JaPa secretary general
Cowhide price fixed Tk 35-40 per square foot
Hatred, enmity cause conflict in world: Momen
Siblings among 4 killed in Cumilla truck-leguna collision
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft