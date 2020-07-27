Brian Lara to be pallbearer at Sir Everton Weekes's funeral





The funeral of Sir Everton Weekes, who at the age of 95 passed away on July 1 will be hosted by the Government of Barbados.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Barbados, he said, "The pallbearers into the Oval will be sons David Murray and Eareal Johnson; godson Adrian Donovan and former West Indies cricketers- Brian Lara, Sir Charles Griffith and Ian Bradshaw".

"This Official Funeral will be conducted in accordance with the burial rites of the Anglican Church. The Procession will enter Kensington Oval through the Pickwick Gate (Sir Everton was born and raised in Pickwick Gap)".

"The Funeral service will comprise the singing of Hymns, the reading of 3 passages from the Bible. The Eulogy is the highlights of a person's life - it celebrates and commemorates the life of Sir Everton. It will be delivered by Prof Sir Hilary Beckles who wrote Sir Everton's autobiography. In the service, there will also be prayers, and sermon/address- an exhortation to faith in Creator, Sustainer and Redeemer of life", the Dean, who is a Life Member of the Barbados Cricket Association and has also played lower grade cricket (all rounder), added.

"Sir Everton's funeral will be the fourth one held at Kensington Oval. The others were Former Prime Minister David Thompson, former President of the Barbados Cricket Association, Stephen Alleyne and former WI batsman Seymour Nurse".

The Dean got close to Sir Everton when the church where he served at that time, the church of his baptism invited him to be the patron of a Cricket Mission which was an outreach to the villages around the church of St Leonard, the neighborhood in which Sir Everton was born. Weekes supported the games and presented a bat to the player of the tournament.

"The appropriate protocols will be in place at the service and will be managed by the Government: temperature checks and sanitization of hands on entry; social distancing 1 Metre apart; and the wearing of masks", he signed off.





















