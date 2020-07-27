Video
Monday, 27 July, 2020
FIFA WC qualifiers

BFF announces 36-booter preliminary squad

Four new faces called in

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The boys in red and green jerseys are to play their next qualifier marches of the FIFA World Cup and AFC Cup in October and before that Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced a 36-member preliminary squad on Sunday.
Bangladesh head coach James Day called in four new faces in the squad. He wants to see performances of the fresh bloods. The new faces are Finland-born Kazi Tariq Raihan who is currently playing for Bashundhara Kings, Bangladesh Police FC midfielder Nazmul Islam and striker MS Babul and Uttar Baridhara striker Sumon Reza.
The coach says, "Tariq has great potentials. He is yet to prove himself for the main team. Besides, all the others will have to prove their worth to get into the main team."
All the boys were instructed to report at the camp on the fifth of August.
Bangladesh will play four remaining matches of the qualifiers. The boys are scheduled to play Afghanistan match on 8th October, Qatar match on 13th October, Indian match on 12th November and Oman match on 17th November.
The Primary Squad:
Custodians
Anisur Rahman, Pappu Hossain, Ashraful Islam Rana and Sahidul Alam.
Defenders
Topu Barman, Yeasin Khan, Bishwanath Ghosh, Sushanto Tripura, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Rayhan Hasan, Rahmat Mia, SM Monjurur Rahman Manik and Yeasin Arafat.
Midfielders
Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Kazi Tariq Raihan, Rabiul Hasan, Biplo Ahamed, Ibrahim, Masuk Mia Jony, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Sohel Rana, Arifur Rahman, Riyadul Hasan, Jamal Bhuyan, Manik Hossain Molla, Rakib Hossain and Nazmul Islam Rasel.
Strikers
Mahbubur Rahman, Matin Miah, Tawhidul Alam Sabuz, Saad Uddin, Nabib Newaz Ziban, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Abdullah, MS Bablu and Sumon Reza.


