Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:19 AM
Booters approach again to BFF boss

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

The booters again approached with the BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin to request him to announce the date of new football season while the BFF boss assured them to start the new football season likely in September.
"Today we some footballers met with BFF president Kazi Salahuddin to discuss regarding the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and other leagues… our footballers are now totally jobless, if the BPL begins, our financial constrain will be solved. The BFF president informed us that he has plan to start the new season in September after the national team's conditioning camp, if the next season starts as per the plan, our income source will be opened," said goalkeeper Ashraful Islam Rana through a video message on Sunday.
National defender Topu Barman also echoed Rana's statement by saying that they are going through a financial problem.    -BSS


