Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:18 AM
Cricketers' first phase of training ends successfully

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The first phase of individual training of the cricketers in accordance with the standard health protocol in the light of COVID-19 pandemic ended successfully at different venues across the country on Sunday.
The cricketers are given a break now for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha after which they would again come back and in that phase it is expected that more cricketers would join with the 13 cricketers, who completed the first phase of individual training.
As per the players' interest to train outdoor, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) initiated the move on July 19 with nine players, who started practice individually at four venues- Dhaka, Sylhet, Khulna and Chattogram.
The board then added Rajshahi in their list in which Nazmul Hossain Shanto started his practice. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Taskin Ahmed and Mehedi Hasan Rana chose Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to have their practice.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan and Nurul Hasan Sohan trained at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna, Nasum Ahmed and Syed Khaled Ahmed practiced at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium while Nayeem Hasan trained at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
The players practiced till Sunday with the board's dedicated COVID-19 management team keeping track and observing players' safety issues throughout this period.
BCB was initially reluctant to prepare a roadmap for individual training due to the players' health issue in aspect of the spread of COVID-19 despite the fact some of the other cricketing nations already began it in their respective countries.
But after a virtual meeting with 35 players, the board decided to begin the individual training that was largely decorated with fitness drill. The bowlers didn't get the chance to bowl as they were left satisfied with just running and doing gym. The batsmen, however, got the chance to bat but at the bowling machine at indoor facilities.     -BSS


