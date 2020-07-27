Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:18 AM
latest
Home Sports

If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushi

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim insisted on practicing in a little group after the Eid-ul-Adha break as he believes the environment of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is comfortable and safe.
He also said that the fear or corona virus disappeared once they started coming at SBNCS for their individual training purpose.
Since the most of the surrounding area of the SBNCS was under 'Red Zone' for coronavirus, there was apprehension whether it would be too risky for the players. But the players' desperation to keep them fully fit finally took them to the ground for which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also did their best to give the players a risk-free condition.
"Initially I was caught in double-minded. There was fear that whether it would be safe since the surrounding areas of SBNCS was under Red Zone. But the confidence grew and the fear disappeared after we started coming here,"
Mushfiqur said after the first phase of individual training ended on Sunday.
"The environment was nice and neat and clean. I think the other five or six players who trained individually here will reach in a consensus with me in this regard. We actually practiced in a very comfortable environment. If everyone is confident, I think, we can practice in a group with two, five or seven players if not with 15 players."
He also thanked BCB to manage everything nicely as the players practiced here in accordance with the standard health protocol.
"The BCB did their part excellently. We have to thank BCB, specially the Cricket Operations department. They manage everything quite well and gave us a good plan to practice here in disciplined way," he added.
"The individual training session was good for us. After four months at home, we got the opportunity to practice under the sunlight which was essential for us." BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier League braces for dramatic final day
Bartomeu has 'no doubt' Messi will stay at Barcelona
Conte dismisses Messi talk as 'fantasy football'
Premier League 2020/21 season to start on September 12
Mbappe doubtful for Champions League with ankle sprain
Xavi tests positive for COVID-19
Sarri urges Juve 'not to lose heads' as Serie A title within grasp
Lukaku double pulls Inter second behind Juventus in Serie A


Latest News
Man Utd beat Leicester to reach Champions League
Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Man City's Real Madrid clash
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Floods may be prolonged, govt ready to tackle any situation: PM
Islami Bank opens Sheikhpara Bazar sub-branch in Kushtia
6,822 people granted bail in three days
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushfiqur
Biman to resume flight to Kuwait from Aug 4
Bangladeshi burnt alive by miscreants in South Africa
Most Read News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Country's virus deaths near 3,000 with 54 causalities
Female physician with new born baby die of coronavirus
Shahed on 28-day, Masud on 21-day fresh remand
Mymensingh senior jail super dies of coronavirus
Ziauddin Bablu made JaPa secretary general
Cowhide price fixed Tk 35-40 per square foot
Hatred, enmity cause conflict in world: Momen
Siblings among 4 killed in Cumilla truck-leguna collision
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft