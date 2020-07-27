If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushi





He also said that the fear or corona virus disappeared once they started coming at SBNCS for their individual training purpose.

Since the most of the surrounding area of the SBNCS was under 'Red Zone' for coronavirus, there was apprehension whether it would be too risky for the players. But the players' desperation to keep them fully fit finally took them to the ground for which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also did their best to give the players a risk-free condition.

"Initially I was caught in double-minded. There was fear that whether it would be safe since the surrounding areas of SBNCS was under Red Zone. But the confidence grew and the fear disappeared after we started coming here,"

Mushfiqur said after the first phase of individual training ended on Sunday.

"The environment was nice and neat and clean. I think the other five or six players who trained individually here will reach in a consensus with me in this regard. We actually practiced in a very comfortable environment. If everyone is confident, I think, we can practice in a group with two, five or seven players if not with 15 players."

He also thanked BCB to manage everything nicely as the players practiced here in accordance with the standard health protocol.

"The BCB did their part excellently. We have to thank BCB, specially the Cricket Operations department. They manage everything quite well and gave us a good plan to practice here in disciplined way," he added.

"The individual training session was good for us. After four months at home, we got the opportunity to practice under the sunlight which was essential for us." BSS















Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim insisted on practicing in a little group after the Eid-ul-Adha break as he believes the environment of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is comfortable and safe.He also said that the fear or corona virus disappeared once they started coming at SBNCS for their individual training purpose.Since the most of the surrounding area of the SBNCS was under 'Red Zone' for coronavirus, there was apprehension whether it would be too risky for the players. But the players' desperation to keep them fully fit finally took them to the ground for which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also did their best to give the players a risk-free condition."Initially I was caught in double-minded. There was fear that whether it would be safe since the surrounding areas of SBNCS was under Red Zone. But the confidence grew and the fear disappeared after we started coming here,"Mushfiqur said after the first phase of individual training ended on Sunday."The environment was nice and neat and clean. I think the other five or six players who trained individually here will reach in a consensus with me in this regard. We actually practiced in a very comfortable environment. If everyone is confident, I think, we can practice in a group with two, five or seven players if not with 15 players."He also thanked BCB to manage everything nicely as the players practiced here in accordance with the standard health protocol."The BCB did their part excellently. We have to thank BCB, specially the Cricket Operations department. They manage everything quite well and gave us a good plan to practice here in disciplined way," he added."The individual training session was good for us. After four months at home, we got the opportunity to practice under the sunlight which was essential for us." BSS