Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:18 AM
Mushfiqur emphasizes on mental preparation for upcoming series

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Mushfiqur Rahim speaks after participating in the last day of first phase of individual practice session on Sunday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim stressed on the requirements of taking mental preparation for the upcoming series since the COVID-19 forced to change many cricketing rules, something for which the players need to adjust quickly.
Bangladesh has the chance to tour in Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series as the postponement of ICC T20 World Cup opened the window for the series.
The series, which is the part of the ICC World Test Championship was slated to be held in August but was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. However now there is a possibility of rescheduling the tour.
Cricket has already begun in different parts of the World, which is an agony for Bangladesh cricketers, according to Mushfiqur Rahim.
"Actually there has been some frustration when we saw cricket in Television. We have been spending our time with family and by watching TV. I rue for missing like hitting 50 and 100 but we are trying hard to prepare us mentally by watching TV," Mushfiqur Rahim said here today.
"If everything is okay, we have to prepare ourselves mentally for the upcoming series also. Cricket is not same like the past. New rules have come and we have to cope with that. We have to learn everything. We are keen to regain our previous position when the International cricket restarts," he added.
Bangladesh already started the cricketing activities in limited scale with 13 cricketers used BCB facilities to train outdoor at four venues across the country in accordance with the standard health protocol.
The board also is mulling to conduct a condition camp in August, in their initiative to restart cricket in full scale.
"The last four months were tough for us. But it's not in our control. It's the first time I have seen such sort of tough time. We tried our best to do the things from our home," the wicket-keeper batsman said.
"Thanks a lot to BCB that they gave us the opportunity to have outdoor training. The Cricket Operations planned nicely and the environment was superb. The week long individual training that we did was excellent. Even though we did fitness training and gym at home, there is a huge difference between indoor and outdoor training. You need the sunlight to make your practice better," he remarked.
"Hopefully the situation will be okay very soon and the things will become normal," Mushfiqur concluded.     -BSS


