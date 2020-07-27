Video
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:18 AM
Failing to show C-19 negative certificate, Shahjahan Khan’s daughter turned away from airport

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Oaishe Khan, daughter of former shipping minister and Awami League presidium member Shahjahan Khan, was barred on Sunday at Dhaka airport from going to London.
She attempted to leave the country submitting a token of airport health desk, mentioning she is Covid-19 negative. However, the health desk at the airport came to know that she was Covid-19 positive, officials at the airport said.
Generally, international passengers have to submit their Covid-19 negative certificate at the airport health desk who then issue a token certifying the said passenger is Covid-19 negative. The passengers then submit the token to the immigration police for clearance. Doctors at the desk sign on the token.




Dr Jahirul Islam, a physician at the health desk at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport said an official of VIP immigration came to their desk with the passport of Oaishe Khan and her token which had doctor's signature, not matching with that of anyone at the airport health desk.
He said they then cross checked the token online and found Oaishe is C-19 positive. The immigration police then barred her from leaving the country.
Oaishe was supposed to leave for London via a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 11:00am on Sunday.
Recently, the Italian government decided not to allow any special flights to and from Italy after several Bangladeshi passengers on a July 6 flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines tested positive for Covid-19 despite having documents certifying that they had tested negative and were safe to travel.    -Agencies



