

Unique example of helping Amphan-hit coastal people

Nature appears to him as a symbol of cruelty not beauty as since his birth he has seen lives of people being battered and their homes being flattened by the fury of mother nature times and again.

He has seen people without food, shelter and drinking water. He had seen them dying from starvation every time a natural disaster hit his coastal area.

The nine-year-old boy is now a university student who has always been saddened by the sufferings of the poor. His name is Imran, a Dhaka University student.

It has been his decision and determination to stand by the side of those who have nothing to fight against the fury of nature.

In Bangladesh, the recent Cyclone Amphan hit the South Western coastal part of Bangladesh. It was the area he belongs to.

Kathmarchar village near the Sundarbans coastal area under Koyra Upazila in Khulna district has been flattened by the recent storm and flood.

This time Imran Hossain came forward with whatever he could lay his hands on to help those rendered homeless and jobless.

As Imran started he found himself not alone other people too came to his help.

He has received support from the University teachers and different humanitarian organizations by using social communication platforms.

He posted video clippings and photographs of the suffering humanity and drew people's attention from different corners.

He provides five levels of humanitarian assistances to the flood victims by engaging other humanitarian organizations.

Describing the sufferings of this destitute people, Imran said the bad impact of Cyclone Amphan and floods had driven people into an inhuman life.

"The storm caused flood and inundated homes and shelters of local people forcing them to huddle together in a temporary single-room house with other members of their family making them more vulnerable to Covid-19," he said.

People have no drinking water as floodwater submerged the areas with saline water.

Referring to his past experiences, he said during disasters, he received reliefs but couldn't get any supports for women's hygiene management and any effective measures to protect them from violence.

Talking to the Daily Observer, he said considering the ground realities he had established an organization to give support to rural women during disasters and stop violence against women and girls.

"I also give priority to the pregnant mother's health care and women who are victims of violence through this organization," he said.

Imran Hossain thinks that only if the education rate of women on the coastal areas can be increased they will be able to understand about their social rights and dignity.

To this end, he has started a voluntary organization called Imran Hossain Foundation to prevent the dropout of meritorious teenagers in his village.

Earlier Imran also distributed leaflets and launched mass awareness campaign among local people about signals during disasters like cyclones Nargis, Foni and Bulbul.

He also united the adolescent and young people to take the elderly ones and sick women to the shelter centres during disasters.

Imran Hossain set unique examples of how to stand by the side of the suffering humanity.















