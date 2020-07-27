

DSCC to be first graft-free city corporation: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation will be the first city corporation in Bangladesh to get free from corruption, he hoped saying that those who are negligent in implementing these plans will be sacked.

There will be no termites in Dhaka South City Corporation, Taposh warned.

To address those problems in order to build a modern city, the newly elected mayor said political parties and people must have to stop indulging in traditional political cultures.

He also stressed the need for coordination between the service agencies and the city corporation.

In an exclusive interview in his office, Taposh, son of Bangladesh Jubo League founder Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, told the Daily Observer that his main goal was to ensure health security of the city people by building a 'clean Dhaka'.

"We are working to ensure a clean Dhaka for the city people. To achieve the goal, we must have to restore the normal water flow of the 'Buriganga River' by evicting river grabbers."

"Restoring the canals around the city is my challenge," he said adding that it would also help the city to get rid of water logging.

"If we can restore the channel of Buriganga and the occupied canals from the illegal grabbers, water flow will be ensured helping the authorities eradicate mosquitoes as they cannot breed on the flowing water," he also added.

In reply to a query, Taposh said the city didn't need any new initiatives. If the existing facilities or plans can be ensured people don't have to suffer any more.

Taposh, an influential member of the family of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also said Dhaka's main problem is unplanned digging of the city roads.

As a result, people have to suffer a lot. Without any coordination with the city corporation, the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA), Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) and other utility service providers dig the roads.

To resolve the crisis, there must be coordination between the city corporation and the service providing agencies, he noted.

"Sycophancy of some people in the name of politics has become a tradition in the country. Some people are putting up posters and banners on walls in city using my name without my knowledge. Putting up banners and posters is illegal in the city," he said.

Politics of flattering should be stopped to build a modern city as the conventional political practices are the major obstacle to development.

Recovering the city canals, which is now the major resource of mosquito breeding, is also a major challenge for the city corporation to control mosquito in the city.

Uncontrolled mosquito menace is causing health hazards and diseases like Dengue and Chikungunya, he said.

After taking the office, the new mayor put his attention on eliminating mosquitoes by destroying their breeding grounds.

It has already yielded result and mosquito nuisance in the city has dropped drastically now-a days. The city corporation authority has also taken some additional measures to combat mosquito menace, he informed.

On the issue, the lawyer-turned-politician said the authority has already extended the time of spraying larvicide and pesticide. At the same time, the city corporation has also launched a mosquito fighting apps.

The city people can pay the authorities concerned through the apps to eradicate mosquitoes from his areas, he said.

About makeshift cattle markets ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, Taposh said they were concerned about the health security of buyers and sellers during this corona pandemic.

"Therefore, we have reduced the number of cattle markets this year to only 11 from that of 14 of the previous year. Surveillance in the markets will also be increased," the DSCC Mayor said.

He warned that the DSCC would not allow anyone to harass city dwellers by setting up cattle markets in unplanned manner.

About online market, he said, there could be virtual markets. However, there will be no deception and chaos at the virtual cattle market.

Taposh also mentioned that even if cows were sold at the virtual market, the proceeds would have to be paid to the DSCC.

Mentioning that DSCC will build slaughterhouse at various parts of the DSCC Sheikh Taposh said, "From the next year we will invite everyone to slaughter sacrificial animals at their nearest slaughter house. However, if someone wants to do that in the house yard we have no objection. In order to preserve our culture, we will conduct 3 days of cleaning crash programme to keep DSCC neat and clean."

Sheikh Taposh said from next September, all service providers in Dhaka City will have to conduct their development activities with the permission of DSCC.

No organization will get more than 1 year time to implement its project and will not be allowed to work in the same place for the next 3 years, he added.

In this way, the city can come out of the random road digging culture. The DSCC Mayor held that this would reduce the suffering of the city dwellers during the rainy season.

Apart from Dhaka's traditional Lalkuti and Shaheed Minar, no other heritage is under DSCC. However, the project to preserve the heritage of Dhaka has been brought under the master plan and initially 40 heritage sites have been identified, Sheikh Taposh said.

In order to revitalize Dhaka, there are plans to build wide roads for vehicles along the banks of the Buriganga and Shitalakkhya and Balu rivers and to build aesthetic parks, walkways and cycling areas for the entertainment of the city dwellers.















