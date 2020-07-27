Video
Monday, 27 July, 2020
New Navy chief adorned with rank badge

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat adorn newly-appointed Chief of Naval Staff Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal with the rank badge of vice-admiral in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Sunday. photo : pid

Newly-appointed Chief of Naval Staff Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal was adorned with the rank badge of vice-admiral on Sunday morning at a function in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban.
"Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat adorned the new naval chief with the rank badge of vice-admiral," according to ISPR press release.
After the badge-adorning ceremony, the Prime Minister wished the new naval chief's success in discharging his duties and assured him of extending all sorts of cooperation to this end, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Md Mahfuzur Rahman and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian were present on the occasion, according to PMO office.
The government appointed Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal as the new Chief of Naval Staff. The Ministry of Defense issued a gazette notification in this regard on July 18.
It said the appointment will come into effect on the afternoon of July 25 when Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal will be promoted to the rank of Vice-Admiral.
Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal replaced outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury who went on retirement on July 25.


