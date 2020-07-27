Writ filed seeking  refund of fees to defrauded patients

A writ petition on Sunday filed with the High Court (HC) sought the court's directives to refund the fees collected from patients who were defrauded by Regent Hospital in connection with Covid-19 test and treatment.

It also requested the court to order authorities to give Tk 25,000 as interim relief to each of the patients victimised by the Regent Hospital. Supreme Court lawyer and director of Children Charity Bangladesh (CCB) Foundation Ishrat Hasan filed the writ petition as public interest litigation through email to the relevant section of the HC.

Barrister Md Abdul Halim will move the writ on behalf of the petitioner in the court.








