Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:17 AM
Home Back Page

No hawkers,  shops inside cattle Haat, says DMP boss

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Sunday asked the leaseholders not to allow hawkers or makeshift shops inside the cattle markets.
Sometimes (muggers or dope party members) snatch money from traders and buyers making them unconscious after feeding them poisonous food and so makeshift shops and hawkers should not be allowed inside the cattle markets, he said.
The DMP Commissioner instructed the cattle haat lessees to set up permanent food shops and tea stalls inside the market and also submit the identities of the shop owners to local police station.


