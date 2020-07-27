Video
US airlines report losses as latest Covid-19 spike mars outlook

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

NEW YORK, July 26: American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both reported quarterly losses Thursday as the industry reins in spending and reduces flights amid a shaky demand environment further weakened by the latest spike in US coronavirus cases.
Executives described volatile appetite for flying as consumers veer between the desire to escape cabin fever after lockdowns and unease as coronavirus cases rise and authorities and companies impose quarantines or other restrictions.
American Airlines, which moved more aggressively than other carriers this spring to add flights amid a brief spurt in consumer interest, expects to trim capacity back somewhat in August and September.
Vasu Raja, chief revenue officer at American, said there had been a "marked" weakening of demand in July compared to May and June, and that the company was taking a "flexible" approach to scheduling.
"You'll see us taking down Q3 (capacity) more," Raja said on a conference call.
Southwest described a similar dynamic, with Chief Executive Gary Kelly saying bookings "recently stalled in July with the rise in COVID-19" cases.
"We expect air travel demand to remain depressed until a vaccine or therapeutics are available to combat the infection and spread of COVID-19," Kelly said.
Kelly's comments came after United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said Wednesday that he expects revenue to plateau at around 50 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels until there is a vaccine.
"It needs to be a vaccine that's been tested, found to be effective, manufactured, distributed and given to a wide per centage of the population," Kirby said, adding the carrier is planning for that to happen by late next year.
Like American, United has warned of potentially deep layoffs later this fall, depending on how the evolving coronavirus outbreak affects demand and whether enough workers step forward to accept voluntary exit programs.
A key juncture will be October 1. US carriers that received government aid under the CARES Act cannot lay off workers until after September 30.
American suffered a $2.1 billion loss in the quarter ending June 30 as revenues plunged 86.4 per cent to $1.6 billion.
Southwest reported a $915 million loss as revenues dove 82.9 per cent to $1 billion.
But the bottom line is not the most important thing to airline investors right now. With both carriers expected to report losses, investors are much more focused on liquidity and cash burn.
American has been seen as the most vulnerable of the large carriers to bankruptcy because it has higher debt than rivals such as Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.
But the carrier amassed a cash position of $16.2 billion at the end of the quarter and has insisted it will survive the blow of COVID-19 as it works to cut costs.
American announced Thursday that it raised another $1.2 billion in notes secured with the company's intellectual property, including the "American Airlines" trademark and the "aa.com" domain, according to a securities filing.    -AFP


