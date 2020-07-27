Video
S Korea’s Q2 GDP hits biggest fall in 22 years over Covid-19

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

SEOUL, July 23: South Korea's second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) hit the biggest fall in more than 22 years on the back of an economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, central bank data showed Thursday.
Real GDP, adjusted for inflation, dropped 3.3 per cent in the April-June quarter from the previous three-month period, after sliding 1.3 per cent in the January-March quarter, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It was the fastest reduction in over 22 years since the first quarter of 1998 when the foreign exchange crisis roiled the South Korean economy and the real GDP plunged 6.8 per cent on a quarterly basis.
From a year earlier, the real GDP slumped 2.9 per cent in the second quarter. It was the biggest fall since the fourth quarter of 1998 when the real GDP slipped 3.8 per cent on a yearly basis.
Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki, who doubles as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, told a meeting to tackle the economic difficulty that an external shock from the COVID-19 was greater than expected despite a rebound in domestic demand.
Hong noted that the second-quarter GDP outcome was lower than forecast as the continued COVID-19 pandemic brought about a deeper-than-expected global economic downturn and negatively influenced the country's export.
He predicted that if the COVID-19 pandemic cools down, South Korea's third-quarter GDP could make a significant rebound, saying private consumption recovered recently thanks to policy effects, such as the government's offer of relief grant to all households and temporary tax cut for car purchase, as well as the resumed economic activity.
The COVID-19 pandemic weakened the global trade, hitting hard the outbound shipment of South Korea.
Export, which takes up about half of the export-driven economy, tumbled 16.6 per cent in the second quarter from three months earlier.
It marked the biggest drop in 56 and a half years since the fourth quarter of 1963 when the export plunged 24.0 per cent.
Import slipped 7.4 per cent in the quarter due to the cheaper global crude oil.
Hit by the export shock, the second-quarter GDP fell faster than expected. The BOK estimated earlier that the real GDP may have retreated less than 3 per cent in the April-June quarter.
Since South Korea's GDP data began to be compiled in 1953, the country logged a GDP decline only twice in 1980 and 1998.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) forecast in June that South Korea's real GDP would contract 1.2 per cent in 2020 under a scenario that no second wave of the COVID-19 comes this year.
Signs of recovery were spotted recently. The country's export shrank 10.9 per cent in June from a year earlier, but it slowed down from declines of 23.7 per cent in May and 24.3 per cent in April respectively.    -Xinhua


