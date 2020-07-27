Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:17 AM
latest
Home Business

Japan, Britain to protect encryption keys in trade pact

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

TOKYO, July 26: Japan and Britain have agreed not to force their companies to disclose algorithms or set up local data servers, as part of talks aimed at a bilateral trade deal, the Nikkei said on Saturday.
A Japan-Britain agreement on advanced digital standards would pave the way for creating an international framework to protect intellectual property and the free flow of data, the business daily reported, without citing sources.
The two nations hope to clinch a deal before Britain's transition out of the European Union concludes at the year end, to avoid any gaps in bilateral trade arrangements.
Under the bilateral deal, the two governments would not force their companies to hand over encryption keys, which are used to protect proprietary corporate technology and information, the Nikkei said.
The two nations are expected to agree not to force companies to set up servers and other related facilities within their borders and to protect the free flow of data, the report said.
A Japanese government official declined to comment, as the talks are ongoing. A call to the British embassy in Tokyo went unanswered. Although Bri­tain will be covered by the Japan-EU economic agreement until the end of the year.    -Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Indian firms struggle to lure migrant workers back
US airlines report losses as latest Covid-19 spike mars outlook
Philippine Airlines reports loss of $183.1m in Q1
S Koreaâ€™s Q2 GDP hits biggest fall in 22 years over Covid-19
Japan, Britain to protect encryption keys in trade pact
Pak banks asked to act as lenders for privatisation of power projects
Ecommerce brings impact change in lifestyle
China's economy seen growing by 2.2pc


Latest News
Man Utd beat Leicester to reach Champions League
Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Man City's Real Madrid clash
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Floods may be prolonged, govt ready to tackle any situation: PM
Islami Bank opens Sheikhpara Bazar sub-branch in Kushtia
6,822 people granted bail in three days
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushfiqur
Biman to resume flight to Kuwait from Aug 4
Bangladeshi burnt alive by miscreants in South Africa
Most Read News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Country's virus deaths near 3,000 with 54 causalities
Female physician with new born baby die of coronavirus
Shahed on 28-day, Masud on 21-day fresh remand
Mymensingh senior jail super dies of coronavirus
Ziauddin Bablu made JaPa secretary general
Cowhide price fixed Tk 35-40 per square foot
Hatred, enmity cause conflict in world: Momen
Siblings among 4 killed in Cumilla truck-leguna collision
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft