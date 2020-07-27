Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:17 AM
latest
Home Business

Ecommerce brings impact change in lifestyle

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

Ecommerce brings impact change in lifestyle

Ecommerce brings impact change in lifestyle

Ecommerce has brought impact changes in people's daily life amid the corona pandemic, E-Cab President Shomi Kaiser said.
Addressing the founding anniversary of an online shop on Friday as chief guest, celebrated actress Shomi also urged the officials related to e-commerce to maintain transparency in service delivery.
Organic food supplier MarketBangla has stepped into second years of operations marking the maiden anniversary on Friday.
In the recorded video, Shomi, also a FBCCI Director, further mentioned that Market Bangla to collect products directly from marginal farmers, indigenous farmers and women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country and deliver them to the consumers is really remarkable.
MarketBangla Chairman Mahbubur Rahman Patwari and MarketBangla Managing Director Habibur Rahman Jewel also spoke at the celebration event at its head office in the capital's Baridhara.
MarketBangla Managing Director Habibur Rahman Jewel announced the countrywide operations to reach organic food at people's step.
"We have been working towards that goal from the very beginning." We are providing authentic organic and safe food to buyers and consumers across the country. As well as ensuring fastest delivery service," he added.
Market Bangla collects most of its products from the country's marginal farmers and women agri-entrepreneurs, especially the indigenous farmers in the hilly areas and delivers them to the consumers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian firms struggle to lure migrant workers back
US airlines report losses as latest Covid-19 spike mars outlook
Philippine Airlines reports loss of $183.1m in Q1
S Korea’s Q2 GDP hits biggest fall in 22 years over Covid-19
Japan, Britain to protect encryption keys in trade pact
Pak banks asked to act as lenders for privatisation of power projects
Ecommerce brings impact change in lifestyle
China's economy seen growing by 2.2pc


Latest News
Man Utd beat Leicester to reach Champions League
Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Man City's Real Madrid clash
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Floods may be prolonged, govt ready to tackle any situation: PM
Islami Bank opens Sheikhpara Bazar sub-branch in Kushtia
6,822 people granted bail in three days
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushfiqur
Biman to resume flight to Kuwait from Aug 4
Bangladeshi burnt alive by miscreants in South Africa
Most Read News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Country's virus deaths near 3,000 with 54 causalities
Female physician with new born baby die of coronavirus
Shahed on 28-day, Masud on 21-day fresh remand
Mymensingh senior jail super dies of coronavirus
Ziauddin Bablu made JaPa secretary general
Hatred, enmity cause conflict in world: Momen
Cowhide price fixed Tk 35-40 per square foot
Siblings among 4 killed in Cumilla truck-leguna collision
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft