

Ecommerce brings impact change in lifestyle

Addressing the founding anniversary of an online shop on Friday as chief guest, celebrated actress Shomi also urged the officials related to e-commerce to maintain transparency in service delivery.

Organic food supplier MarketBangla has stepped into second years of operations marking the maiden anniversary on Friday.

In the recorded video, Shomi, also a FBCCI Director, further mentioned that Market Bangla to collect products directly from marginal farmers, indigenous farmers and women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country and deliver them to the consumers is really remarkable.

MarketBangla Chairman Mahbubur Rahman Patwari and MarketBangla Managing Director Habibur Rahman Jewel also spoke at the celebration event at its head office in the capital's Baridhara.

MarketBangla Managing Director Habibur Rahman Jewel announced the countrywide operations to reach organic food at people's step.

"We have been working towards that goal from the very beginning." We are providing authentic organic and safe food to buyers and consumers across the country. As well as ensuring fastest delivery service," he added.

Market Bangla collects most of its products from the country's marginal farmers and women agri-entrepreneurs, especially the indigenous farmers in the hilly areas and delivers them to the consumers.























Ecommerce has brought impact changes in people's daily life amid the corona pandemic, E-Cab President Shomi Kaiser said.Addressing the founding anniversary of an online shop on Friday as chief guest, celebrated actress Shomi also urged the officials related to e-commerce to maintain transparency in service delivery.Organic food supplier MarketBangla has stepped into second years of operations marking the maiden anniversary on Friday.In the recorded video, Shomi, also a FBCCI Director, further mentioned that Market Bangla to collect products directly from marginal farmers, indigenous farmers and women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country and deliver them to the consumers is really remarkable.MarketBangla Chairman Mahbubur Rahman Patwari and MarketBangla Managing Director Habibur Rahman Jewel also spoke at the celebration event at its head office in the capital's Baridhara.MarketBangla Managing Director Habibur Rahman Jewel announced the countrywide operations to reach organic food at people's step."We have been working towards that goal from the very beginning." We are providing authentic organic and safe food to buyers and consumers across the country. As well as ensuring fastest delivery service," he added.Market Bangla collects most of its products from the country's marginal farmers and women agri-entrepreneurs, especially the indigenous farmers in the hilly areas and delivers them to the consumers.