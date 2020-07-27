Signing Ceremony

Bashundhara Group Director Yeasha Sobhan and Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin exchanging documents after signing an agreement at an event held at Bashundhara Industrial Headquarter-2 in the capital on Sunday. Bashundhara Group Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan Tasvir and Evaly Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel were present on the occasion. Under the agreement, Evaly users can order food from 3 eateries including Food Hall, Sunflower Restaurant and international kebab franchisee Baba Rafi are under umbrella of Bashundhara food chain and Mehedi food court in Purbachal 300 feet road in the capital.