China's June US copper concentrate imports jump





China, the world's top copper consumer, imported 30,734 tonnes of US copper concentrate last month, according to the General Administration of Customs. That accounted for 1.93per cent of its total June copper concentrate imports of 1.59 million tonnes.

The intensifying China-US tensions had squeezed copper concentrate imports to China since late 2018, although Chinese firms had been allowed to apply for exemption on tariffs since March, with at least two cargoes of copper concentrate from the United States due to arrive in mid-June. -Reuters































HONG KONG, July 26: China's imports of copper concentrate from the United States hit their highest in June since September 2018, customs data showed on Sunday, as smelters made the most of a trade detente to purchase tariff-free metal earlier this year.China, the world's top copper consumer, imported 30,734 tonnes of US copper concentrate last month, according to the General Administration of Customs. That accounted for 1.93per cent of its total June copper concentrate imports of 1.59 million tonnes.The intensifying China-US tensions had squeezed copper concentrate imports to China since late 2018, although Chinese firms had been allowed to apply for exemption on tariffs since March, with at least two cargoes of copper concentrate from the United States due to arrive in mid-June. -Reuters