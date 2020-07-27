Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:16 AM
latest
Home Business

AmEx warns of slow spending recovery as credit losses loom

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

July 26: Credit card issuer American Express Co on Friday warned of a slow recovery in transaction volumes in the near term, after it set aside $1.6 billion for potential credit losses that weighed on its quarterly numbers.
The company said its high exposure to travel and entertainment (T&E) industries, which have been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to a sharp decline in its overall spending volumes, though some other sectors are looking up.
Overall spending volumes were down 20per cent in mid-July compared with a 40per cent decline in April, the company said in a post-earnings call.
"(AmEx is) in a tricky situation because they have a large corporate book and a big T&E book and those are the parts in the world's economies that are weak, and consequently they are growing slower," Susquehanna Financial Group analyst James Friedman told Reuters.
Consumers and businesses cut their spending on travel and entertainment by 87per cent in the second quarter, with the overall spending down by more than a third.
The company raised its consolidated loss provisions to $1.6 billion from $861 million a year earlier, in anticipation of a spike in defaults from a wave of layoffs caused by the crisis.
Between leading card issuers JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Citigroup (C.N), they have set aside about $18 billion in provisions for potential credit losses.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian firms struggle to lure migrant workers back
US airlines report losses as latest Covid-19 spike mars outlook
Philippine Airlines reports loss of $183.1m in Q1
S Korea’s Q2 GDP hits biggest fall in 22 years over Covid-19
Japan, Britain to protect encryption keys in trade pact
Pak banks asked to act as lenders for privatisation of power projects
Ecommerce brings impact change in lifestyle
China's economy seen growing by 2.2pc


Latest News
Man Utd beat Leicester to reach Champions League
Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Man City's Real Madrid clash
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Floods may be prolonged, govt ready to tackle any situation: PM
Islami Bank opens Sheikhpara Bazar sub-branch in Kushtia
6,822 people granted bail in three days
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushfiqur
Biman to resume flight to Kuwait from Aug 4
Bangladeshi burnt alive by miscreants in South Africa
Most Read News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Country's virus deaths near 3,000 with 54 causalities
Female physician with new born baby die of coronavirus
Shahed on 28-day, Masud on 21-day fresh remand
Mymensingh senior jail super dies of coronavirus
Ziauddin Bablu made JaPa secretary general
Hatred, enmity cause conflict in world: Momen
Cowhide price fixed Tk 35-40 per square foot
Siblings among 4 killed in Cumilla truck-leguna collision
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft