Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:15 AM
latest
Home Business

Gold breaks $1,900 per ounce barrier in Dubai

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Gold breaks $1,900 per ounce barrier in Dubai

Gold breaks $1,900 per ounce barrier in Dubai

DUBAI, July 25: Gold is set to notch its seventh consecutive weekly advance, extending its climb after seven straight quarters of gains.
In yet another escalation, China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu.
Safe haven gold pierced the $1,900 per ounce ceiling on Friday for the first time since 2011 as a worsening US-China row added to fears over the hit to a global economy already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
Spot gold climbed 0.9per cent to $1,902.99 per ounce by 10:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since September 2011 at $$1,905.99.
US gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to $1,901.00 per ounce."Concerns about more global economic slowing due to the increasingly acerbic US-China spat is seen as likely to keep global government and monetary support going even longer," said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.
In yet another escalation, China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu, responding to a US demand for China to close its Houston consulate.
This hammered risk sentiment and sent the dollar index to a two-year trough.
Further bolstering bullion's appeal was the constant surge in COVID-19 cases, with the US tally crossing over 4 million on Thursday and global cases breaching 15.58 million.
If the economy does not show "quality signs" of improving, gold could clear $1,922 and continue towards $2,000, said independent analyst Ross Norman.
Non-yielding gold has surged 24per cent this year, underpinned by low interest rates and stimulus from central banks, which benefits bullion since it is a perceived hedge against inflation and currency debasement.
However, Commerzbank analysts said the rise in gold and silver had happened "possibly too quickly," adding in a note that this entailed "the risk of a setback, especially as gold and silver are being driven almost exclusively by extremely strong investment demand".
    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian firms struggle to lure migrant workers back
US airlines report losses as latest Covid-19 spike mars outlook
Philippine Airlines reports loss of $183.1m in Q1
S Korea’s Q2 GDP hits biggest fall in 22 years over Covid-19
Japan, Britain to protect encryption keys in trade pact
Pak banks asked to act as lenders for privatisation of power projects
Ecommerce brings impact change in lifestyle
China's economy seen growing by 2.2pc


Latest News
Man Utd beat Leicester to reach Champions League
Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Man City's Real Madrid clash
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Floods may be prolonged, govt ready to tackle any situation: PM
Islami Bank opens Sheikhpara Bazar sub-branch in Kushtia
6,822 people granted bail in three days
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushfiqur
Biman to resume flight to Kuwait from Aug 4
Bangladeshi burnt alive by miscreants in South Africa
Most Read News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Country's virus deaths near 3,000 with 54 causalities
Female physician with new born baby die of coronavirus
Shahed on 28-day, Masud on 21-day fresh remand
Mymensingh senior jail super dies of coronavirus
Ziauddin Bablu made JaPa secretary general
Hatred, enmity cause conflict in world: Momen
Cowhide price fixed Tk 35-40 per square foot
Siblings among 4 killed in Cumilla truck-leguna collision
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft