Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 July, 2020, 8:15 AM
latest
Home Business

China imported record soybean from Brazil in June

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

China imported record soybean from Brazil in June

China imported record soybean from Brazil in June

BEIJING, July 26: China's soybean imports in June from top supplier Brazil soared to a record high, according to customs data released on Sunday, driven by growing demand for soybeans as China's pig herd recovers after deadly outbreaks of African swine fever.
The world's top soybean buyer brought in 10.51 million tonnes of the oilseed from the South American country in June, up 91per cent from 5.5 million tonnes in the previous year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. The June figures were also up 18.6per cent from May imports from Brazil at 8.86 million tonnes.
China's overall soybean imports in June were a record 11.16 million tonnes as Chinese processors also made the most of lower Brazilian prices as better weather facilitated exports.
China brought in 267,553 tonnes of soybeans from the United States in June, down 56.5per cent from 614,805 tonnes in the previous year. Imports fell 45.6per cent from 491,697 tonnes in May.
China has stepped up purchases of US farm produce including soybeans, and will need to ramp up purchases dramatically to fulfil its pledge under a phase 1 trade deal the two sides signed in January.
Some Chinese crushers in the south were struggling with bulging inventories due to arrivals of beans, while heavy rains and flooding in recent weeks curbed demand from the animal farming sector.
Crushing plants in the north are doing better thanks to demand from the recovering pig herd, according to importers.
Inventories are expected to remain high in coming months as shipments from Brazil remain large.
China's national weekly soybean inventories reached 7.39 million tonnes by July 21, their highest since November 2018, and more than double a record low in late March, when soybean arrivals from Brazil fell after bad weather slowed exports. National soymeal stocks also rose to over 1 million tonnes earlier this month, up from a record low of 139,000 tonnes in April.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian firms struggle to lure migrant workers back
US airlines report losses as latest Covid-19 spike mars outlook
Philippine Airlines reports loss of $183.1m in Q1
S Korea’s Q2 GDP hits biggest fall in 22 years over Covid-19
Japan, Britain to protect encryption keys in trade pact
Pak banks asked to act as lenders for privatisation of power projects
Ecommerce brings impact change in lifestyle
China's economy seen growing by 2.2pc


Latest News
Man Utd beat Leicester to reach Champions League
Guardiola expects Aguero to miss Man City's Real Madrid clash
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Floods may be prolonged, govt ready to tackle any situation: PM
Islami Bank opens Sheikhpara Bazar sub-branch in Kushtia
6,822 people granted bail in three days
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
If everyone is confident, we can begin group training: Mushfiqur
Biman to resume flight to Kuwait from Aug 4
Bangladeshi burnt alive by miscreants in South Africa
Most Read News
Bomb-like object surrounded at Gulistan contains brick chips, sand
Country's virus deaths near 3,000 with 54 causalities
Female physician with new born baby die of coronavirus
Shahed on 28-day, Masud on 21-day fresh remand
Mymensingh senior jail super dies of coronavirus
Ziauddin Bablu made JaPa secretary general
Hatred, enmity cause conflict in world: Momen
Cowhide price fixed Tk 35-40 per square foot
Siblings among 4 killed in Cumilla truck-leguna collision
First Indian container train arrives in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959 & 01552319639; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft