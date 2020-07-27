Stocks jump as investors buy prospective shares





At the end of the four hour trading DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 48.13 points or 1.18 per cent to settle at 4,129 highest since March 12 last.

Two other indices at the DSE also ended higher, when the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 23.08 points to finish at 1,397 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 17.53 points to close at 963.

Turnover at the DSE was at Tk 3.71 billion, up 42 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 2.62 billion.

Of the issues traded, 172 remained unchanged while 116 issues advanced and 58 declined on the DSE floor.

A total number of 79,599 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 7.48 million shares and mutual fund units.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 127 points to close at 11,749 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) went up 78 points to finish at 7,122.

Of the issues traded, 75 gained, 29 declined and 98 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.75 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 78 million.















Stocks soared on Sunday as investors in the country's both bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), purchased prospective shares on Monday pushing respective indices higher.At the end of the four hour trading DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 48.13 points or 1.18 per cent to settle at 4,129 highest since March 12 last.Two other indices at the DSE also ended higher, when the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 23.08 points to finish at 1,397 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 17.53 points to close at 963.Turnover at the DSE was at Tk 3.71 billion, up 42 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 2.62 billion.Of the issues traded, 172 remained unchanged while 116 issues advanced and 58 declined on the DSE floor.A total number of 79,599 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 7.48 million shares and mutual fund units.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 127 points to close at 11,749 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) went up 78 points to finish at 7,122.Of the issues traded, 75 gained, 29 declined and 98 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.75 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 78 million.