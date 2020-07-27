Video
Banks should change operating mode in new normal situation

Published : Monday, 27 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Correspondent

Experts at a discussion on Saturday urged bankers to change their operating mode from traditional system to a centralized and digitalized system to fulfill customers' banking needs in the 'new normal' situation created by Covid-19 pandemic.
They made the call at the BMCCI WebTalk Series, Session 8, titled Pandemic and Banking in Bangladesh, powered by Robi, said a press release.
President of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul gave the opening address while Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) Syed Mahbubur Rahman presented exprt opinion on the occasion.
Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul said the country's banking system now faces unprecedented challenges as the ongoing pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy.
"Economic problems, when they fester and get compounded affect social cohesion. This new reality is making senior bank executives worried because the prognosis for the foreseeable future concerning a range of performance metrics, including profitability, liquidity and capital is not good," he added.
Syed Mahb said currently the banking sector is struggling hard with non-performing loans, declining margins in a capped interest rate regime, deteriorations in various efficiency indicators, government directed restructuring of loans and declining demand for loanable funds.
He said now it is time for all banks to change their mode of operation from the traditional system to a centralized operation system to fulfill customers' baking needs in the new situation.
"Majority of banking can be done from home if we are ready to adopt the virtual banking in this pandemic time reducing paperwork, offering individual digital products, educating customers, implementing electronic signature, electronic transaction and payments, building interconnected network, electronic channel, digital recording and archive etc.," he added.
He laid emphasis on increasing withdrawal limit from ATM booths and advised to pay installment and credit card bills through mobile banking account. These efforts would be highly effective, he said to keep the banks less crowded and safe for both the clients and bankers.
Among others, former BMCCI president Syed Moazzam Hossain and BMCCI Secretary General Mahbubul Alam also spoke.


