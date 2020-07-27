Pandemic transforms business into digital transaction





Meanwhile, a sharp rise is taking place in online business platform for shopping, services, home deliveries, e-cash, e-banking and different other ways of digital backbone, experts watching the development said.

Big shopping malls in the city, groceries, hawkers, kitchen market, restaurants and business houses, wholesale and retailing business have resumed activities in full momentum during the government scheduled business time.

At rising demand small and medium industrial units and enterprises are upgrading production mainly outsourcing raw materials locally. As per statics import of raw materials are also rising that indicates that domestic trade and business is picking up gradually.

There are more than 7,000 restaurants and food outlets in Dhaka city, according to the Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association of which currently over 60 per cent have resumed activities while online food delivery is on rise.

Office activities are regaining full momentum in the busy commercial areas like Motijheel, Paltan, Dilkhusa, Baitul Mukarram, Gulistan and in the city's posh areas too that everyone is attending office instead of rooster basis several weeks ago.

Atikur Rahman, an office staff in Motijheel said office and business activities are returning to normalcy while academic institutions are still closed. Traffic and rush is also not visible.

He said after the Eid vacation there will be full momentum in office, trade and commerce as many people who are already at their homes will return to the city.

Cinema houses, TV commercials, drama and serial shootings have also resumed however maintaining social distances. A film director said, "After a long break I have resumed my cinema shooting in a FDC floor"

He said, "My artistes at this moment are busy with shooting and once the situation becomes further relaxed and the government allows going at outdoor shooting spots, we will go there."

Movie goers have also started going to several cine complex located at the big shopping malls.

When talking with the Daily Observer a super chain shop staff said, "We have many online customers now under our digital supply chain management and it is rising by manifolds."

A factory owner said, "We are providing a seamless transaction and traceability from the factory to the consumers' doorsteps." Most banks and financial institutions are also serving clients using e-banking network.



































